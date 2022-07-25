The Irish sides in the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup have found out their opening day opponents

THE THREE Irish sides in next year's Champions Cup have found out their opening day opponents today.
Munster, Leinster, and Ulster know their respective campaign openers.
Leinster who lost out to a Ronan O' Gara led La Rochelle in last year's final will play Racing 92. Leo Cullen's side beat Racing in the 2018 final.
The venue has not been decided yet.
Munster will also face a strong French side in Toulouse at Thomond Park.
Graham Rowntree's side missed out on a semi-final spot last year after losing out on penalties to the five-time champions.
Meanwhile, Ulster will begin their campaign against English side Sale Sharks at AJ Bell Stadium.
Connacht's Challenge Cup game against the Newcastle Falcons, will be played at the weekend of 9/10/11 December.
The exact dates and kick-off times of fixtures will be announced at a later date following negotiations with all media rights holders.
The format for the new season will see the eight highest-ranked clubs from each pool qualify for the knockout stages, which will comprise of a round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final, which will take place at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, May 20.
Heineken Champions Cup Fixtures 2022/23:
Round 1 – 9/10/11 December 2022
Munster v Toulouse, Thomond Park
Racing v Leinster, venue tbc
Sale Sharks v Ulster, AJ Bell Stadium
Round 2 – 16/17/18 December 2022
Leinster v Gloucester, RDS Arena
Northampton Saints v Munster, Franklin Gardens
Ulster v La Rochelle, Kingspan Stadium
Round 3 – 13/14/15 January 2023
Gloucester v Leinster, Kingsholm Stadium
La Rochelle v Ulster Rugby, Stade Marcel Deflandre
Munster v Northampton Saints, Thomond Park
Round 4 – 20/21/22 January 2023
Leinster v Racing, Aviva Stadium
Toulouse v Munster, Stade Ernest Wallon
Ulster v Sale Sharks, Kingspan Stadium
Heineken Challenge Cup Fixtures 2022/23:
Round 1 – 9/10/11 December 2022
Connacht v Newcastle Falcons, The Sportsground
Round 2 – 16/17/18 December 2022
CA Brieve v Connacht, Stade Amedee-Domenech
Round 3 – 13/14/15 January 2023
Connacht v CA Brieve, The Sportsground
Round 4 – 20/21/22 January 2023
Newcastle Falcons v Connacht, Kingston Park Stadium