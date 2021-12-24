The Ladies European Tour will welcome back the Irish Open.

THE IRISH Open is to return in 2022 for the Ladies European Tour.

The event has taken place since 2012 since Catriona Matthew, this year's Solheim Cup captain won at Killeen Castle.

A venue will be decided in due course.

Golf Ireland CEO Mark Kennelly has welcomed the news and said;

He said: "Today’s news is an early Christmas present for golf fans in Ireland. We have been working behind the scenes with the Ladies European Tour and Sport Ireland since early this year hoping for today’s news to become reality.

I would like to thank both organizations for the work done behind the scenes that has led us to today’s announcement and we look forward to further details early next year.

"2021 has been a historic year for Women’s golf in Ireland in the professional and amateur ranks. We hope the return of the Women’s Irish Open will continue to inspire the next generation."

In it's short 44-year history the Ladies European Tour has not seen figures or the amount of tournaments that will take place in 2022.

The 2022 Ladies European Tour season will see €24.5 million spread across 31 events. The total annual purse is up €4.5m in 2021 and offers €13m more than in 2019.