The PGA Tour is looking to increase its purses and change its schedule in an effort to gazump the Saudi-backed LIV Golf

PLANS ARE being made by the PGA Tour to increase its prize money at a handful of its events, a rework of its schedule is also being looked at.   

The move by the PGA Tour is seen as an attempt to beat the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational series to the world's best players.   

The news comes after it was announced that four-time major winner Brooks Koepka would be joining the second event in Portland, Oregon

Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner detailed the plans to players this week Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, on Tuesday morning  

Monahan reportedly unveiled plans to increase the purses at limited-field events in the regular season to at least $20m and set up a new, lucrative fall schedule for the top 50 finishers in the FedEx Cup standings.  

The new system would go into effect in fall 2023, with the calendar year season to begin in January 2024, as it did prior to the 2013-14 season.  

The LIV series offers $25m purses in its events and is said to have offered nine-figure sums to attract some of golfs top talent like Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson.  

Mickelson is reported to have received a $200m sign on bonus to play in the first event in London.   

The total prize fund across the first eight LIV events is £200m  

Charl Schwartzel acquired £3.86m when he won the inaugural 54-hole competition at Centurion Club at the start of June.   

The events on the PGA tour that could see a bigger increase include the likes of the Memorial and the Tournament of Champions. the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, the Genesis Invitational,   

The next LIV Golf event takes place in the United States, at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon, starting June 30.  

The 2022 Travelers Championship: at Cromwell, Connecticut, TPC River Highlands starts on the June 20 

