TRANSFER TREND: High-profile Irish players dropping down in divisions is concerning

FOR various reasons, the January transfer window never lives up to its summer equivalent.

But looking back at it from an Irish point of view, there were two deals that stood out this year.

Aaron Connolly and Jeff Hendrick moving to Middlesbrough and QPR on-loan continued a trend that has seen Ireland’s best players compete outside the top divisions.

Not so long ago, there was a time when most of the Irish first-team squad plied their trade in the Premier League. As each year goes by, this appears to be the case less and less.

After being linked with the likes of AC Milan in 2020, Hendrick will know his recent move to QPR is a step down.

The Dubliner moved to Newcastle two years ago because it was a bigger club than Burnley, with more than likely higher wages on offer.

But his time on Tyneside was nothing short of disappointing as he made only 25 appearances.

Besides being a brief starter in the immediate aftermath of his arrival at Newcastle, the 30-year-old was cast aside by both Steve Bruce, the man who signed him, and then more recently, Eddie Howe.

As a consequence, he sought a move away to protect his regular starting place in Stephen Kenny’s international line-up.

His loan move to QPR will get him playing time and he is right to be pleased about that. But from an Irish perspective, it is concerning that yet another high-profile name has dropped down a division.

With Conor Hourihane also playing in the Championship at Sheffield United, it means there are currently no Irish first-team midfielders competing regularly in the English top-flight.

A far cry from years gone by when the country could boast the likes of Roy Keane, Glenn Whelan, Damien Duff and Jason McAteer. And before that, those such as Johnny Giles and Liam Brady.

To find positive signs in Ireland’s future, you look to Jason Knight at Derby County who is highly thought of and is said to be of interest to some Premier League clubs.

Elsewhere, the emergence of Caoimhin Kelleher at Liverpool, who is set to start the League Cup final later this month, after playing so well in the earlier rounds means that Ireland could well have two top goalkeepers on their hands, with Manchester City’s Gavan Bazunu also performing admirably at Portsmouth and as the Irish No.1.

Meanwhile, Adam Idah seems to have found some form for Norwich of late, taking well to his new position behind the main striker, Teemu Pukki.

Living up to potential, though, is something young Irish players have found difficult in recent years.

Connolly appeared to be the real deal when he broke on the scene for Brighton in 2019, scoring two goals against Tottenham in his first Premier League start. Suddenly, however, his form has fallen by the wayside.

Moving to Middlesbrough and working under Chris Wilder may help to revitalise his career.

Kenny and a struggling Ireland will desperately hope so.