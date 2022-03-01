Tyson Fury says 'he will be first in line for the job, if he gets called up to fight in the Ukraine conflict.

HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION Tyson Fury has told UK radio station Talksport that he would be willing to join the fight in Ukraine like his boxing counterparts.

Some of Ukraine's former and current boxing stars like Wladimir Klitschko, Vitali Klitschko,Oleksandr Usyk, and Vasyl Lomachenko have deciced to defend their country against Vladamir Putin's invasion of thier homeland

Vladmir, the younger Klitschko signed up in Ukraine’s reserve army a few months before the invasion of his country.

His brother Vitali, Mayor of Kyiv has also stated that he will join the fight.

Over the weekend, Lomachenko joined the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky Territorial Defense and Usyk, Fury's potenial future opponent has done the same in Kyiv.

Lomachenko officially joined the front lines to fight Russia today. Another multi millionaire Ukrainian boxer who has decided to stay at home and fight, rather than living in luxury abroad. 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/K1iwGL1ElZ — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) February 27, 2022

Fury was asked at what he thought of the Ukrainian boxers enlisting to help their country at the Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury press conference and said;

Fantastic," he said

“I’ll be the first one to join up if England get involved. Or America. I’ll be first in line for the job,”

“My dad will as well, and all the boys. We’ll all be signing up to defend. So that’s all I’ve got to say. I think if you’re from that country and living there, defend her.

“Love your woman and fight for your country. That’s what I say.”

Speaking to talkSPORT Boxing Insider, Fury said"

“When it comes to war on UK soil, I’ll be first up.

“I’ll be first up, I’ll be the easiest target to hit at 6ft 9ins, I’ll be dead first.

“Frank [Warren] will be shading from the bullets behind me and I’ll just catch them all like a nutcase.”

Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight world title against Dillian Whyte on April 23.