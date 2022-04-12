Tyson Fury's trainer believes that Dillian Whyte has a chance of downing the Gypsy king in Wembley
THE TRAINER OF boxer Tyson Fury believes that Fury's foe Dillian Whyte has a chance, when the pair enter the ring at Wembley Stadium on April 23, but has said that Fury's knockout ability will be key. 

SugarHill Steward has claimed that the Whyte is a tremendous puncher, but he will have to give the Gypsy King the utmost respect when they meet.

Speaking to BoyleSports Boxing, Steward said,

“We've seen Dillian Whyte's punching power over the years, he's no different than these other heavyweights are. Everybody has a chance in the heavyweight division, that's why it's the most exciting division".

However Fury's trainer  did say that his fighter was the 'knockout king for beating the likes of Deontay Wilder and other fighters before him.  

"The only real difference if i’m really being honest is Tyson Fury is the knockout King", Steward explained.

"He dethroned the previous knockout king, so that makes Tyson legitimately the knockout king.

He's the big puncher in boxing now, the same way he dethroned Wladimir Klitschko, he dethroned Deontay Wilder by knocking him out - giving him a taste of his own medicine - twice.".

Everybody wants one heavyweight to hit the other heavyweight and them to go down. That's it. That's what the heavyweight division brings. That's what the heavyweight division is about. It's about that one punch knockout at any given time, it can happen.”

The plan according to Steward is for Fury to pounce on Whyte's mistakes and go for the knockout at any moment in the fight.

“We're going for the knockout, get that knockout every time. First round, second, third, fourth, fifth, six, seven, eight, nine, 10, 11 and 12," he added.

Every round, every moment we'll be looking for the knockout, looking for that knockout punch, looking to make the guy make the mistake and when he makes the mistake we're going to catch him. 

That's the whole idea wrapped up in one. There's judges and everything but why do we want to use judges when there's two men in there who can decide this fight on their own.

There's an old saying - if you want something done right do it yourself.”

