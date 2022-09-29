Ulster, Connacht, and Leinster's starting teams for the URC games on Friday

The United Rugby Championship is back for its third week. A number of Irish sides are in action this Friday, starting with the Ulster, Leinster, and Connacht.

The three Irish provinces have named their teams for their games tomorrow.

Ulster welcome Leinster to the Kingspan Stadium at 7 35pm, while Connacht travel to South Africa to play the Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria (k/o 5.30pm Irish time).

Munster will play Zebre on Saturday. The team news will come tomorrow

Here are each Irish sides starting 15s for Friday.

Ulster starting team vs Leinster Kingspan Stadium at (7 35pm)

Fulback. 15. Michael Lowry

Winger. 14. Aaron Sexton

Centres. 13..Luke Marshall, 12. Stuart McCloskey

Winger. 11. Jacob Stockdale

Outhalf. 10 Billy Burns Scrumhalf. 9 John Cooney

Frontrow. 1. Andy Warwick, 2. Rob Herring, 3. Tom O’Toole

Secondrow.4. Alan O’Connor (Captain), 5. Kieran Treadwell

Backrow. 6. Matty Rea, 7. Marcus Rea, 8. Nick Timoney.

Replacements:John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Marty Moore, Sam Carter, Greg Jones, David Shanahan, Angus Curtis, Ben Moxham.

Your Ulster team to face Leinster tomorrow night at Kingspan Stadium 👊



🎟 https://t.co/q0uRzI13xF pic.twitter.com/g5uCJ2l2ip — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) September 29, 2022

Leinster starting team vs Ulster Kingspan Stadium at (7 35pm)

Fulback. 15.Jimmy O’Brien

Winger. 14.Jordan Larmour

Centres. 13 Garry Ringrose CAPTAIN 12. Robbie Henshaw

Winger. 11.Dave Kearney

Outhalf. 10 Ross Byrne Scrumhalf. 9 Luke McGrath

Frontrow. 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Michael Ala’alatoa

Secondrow.4. Ross Molony, 5. Jason Jenkins

Backrow.6. Ryan Baird, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan

Replacements:Rónan Kelleher,Ed Byrne, Vakhtang Abdaladze, James Ryan, Will Connors, Nick McCarthy, Johnny Sexton ,Charlie Ngatai

Connacht starting team vs Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria (5.30pm)

Fulback. 15. Oran McNulty

Winger. 14. John Porch

Centres. 13 Tom Farrell 12. Tom Daly

Winger. 11.Mack Hansen

Outhalf. 10 David Hawkshaw Scrumhalf. 9 Kieran Marmion

Frontrow. 1.Denis Buckley, 2.,Finlay Bealham 3.Finlay Bealham

Secondrow.4 Leva Fifita 5. Oisín Dowling

Backrow. 6., Josh Murphy 7.,Conor Oliver 8. Jarrad Butler (captain)

Replacements:Grant Stewart, Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier, Gavin Thornbury, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Colm Reilly, Byron Ralston, Ciarán Booth