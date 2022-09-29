Ulster, Connacht, and Leinster's starting teams for the URC games on Friday

The United Rugby Championship is back for its third week. A number of Irish sides are in action this Friday, starting with the Ulster, Leinster, and Connacht.
The three Irish provinces have named their teams for their games tomorrow.
Ulster welcome Leinster to the Kingspan Stadium at 7 35pm, while Connacht travel to South Africa to play the Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria (k/o 5.30pm Irish time).
Munster will play Zebre on Saturday. The team news will come tomorrow
Here are each Irish sides starting 15s for Friday.
Ulster starting team vs Leinster Kingspan Stadium at (7 35pm)
Fulback. 15. Michael Lowry
Winger. 14. Aaron Sexton
Centres. 13..Luke Marshall, 12. Stuart McCloskey
Winger. 11. Jacob Stockdale
Outhalf. 10 Billy Burns Scrumhalf. 9 John Cooney
Frontrow. 1. Andy Warwick, 2. Rob Herring, 3. Tom O’Toole
Secondrow.4. Alan O’Connor (Captain), 5. Kieran Treadwell
Backrow. 6. Matty Rea, 7. Marcus Rea, 8. Nick Timoney.
Replacements:John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Marty Moore, Sam Carter, Greg Jones, David Shanahan, Angus Curtis, Ben Moxham.
Leinster starting team vs Ulster Kingspan Stadium at (7 35pm)
Fulback. 15.Jimmy O’Brien
Winger. 14.Jordan Larmour
Centres. 13 Garry Ringrose CAPTAIN 12. Robbie Henshaw
Winger. 11.Dave Kearney
Outhalf. 10 Ross Byrne Scrumhalf. 9 Luke McGrath
Frontrow. 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Michael Ala’alatoa
Secondrow.4. Ross Molony, 5. Jason Jenkins
Backrow.6. Ryan Baird, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan
Replacements:Rónan Kelleher,Ed Byrne, Vakhtang Abdaladze, James Ryan, Will Connors, Nick McCarthy, Johnny Sexton ,Charlie Ngatai
Connacht starting team vs Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria (5.30pm)
Fulback. 15. Oran McNulty
Winger. 14. John Porch
Centres. 13 Tom Farrell 12. Tom Daly
Winger. 11.Mack Hansen
Outhalf. 10 David Hawkshaw Scrumhalf. 9 Kieran Marmion
Frontrow. 1.Denis Buckley, 2.,Finlay Bealham 3.Finlay Bealham
Secondrow.4 Leva Fifita 5. Oisín Dowling
Backrow. 6., Josh Murphy 7.,Conor Oliver 8. Jarrad Butler (captain)
Replacements:Grant Stewart, Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier, Gavin Thornbury, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Colm Reilly, Byron Ralston, Ciarán Booth
