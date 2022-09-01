Ulster v Exeter Chiefs teams new for tomorrow's pre-season friendly at the Kingspan Stadium
Ulster v Exeter Chiefs teams new for tomorrow's pre-season friendly at the Kingspan Stadium

ULSTER WILL TAKE ON Exeter Chiefs tomorrow night for a pre-season friendly. The game will take place at 7pm at the Kingspan Stadium. 

Dan McFarland’s Ulster side have several debutants in the starting line-up for the game. 

New signings Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Frank Bradshaw-Ryan, Sean Reffell, Michael McDonald, and Jake Flannery will all start 

Jacob Stockdale and Cormac Izuchukwu will both feature after a long layoff from injury Both start on the bench. 

The game can be watched live on BBC 2 NI and BBC iPlayer (UK only) and Ulster Rugby Recast channel (outside UK). 

Tickets for the game can be found here 

The team is as follows 

Ulster Starting XV 

Fullback 15. Shea O’Brien

Winger 14. Aaron Sexton 

Centres 13. Angus Curtis, 12. Ian Madigan

Winger 11. Rob Lyttle 

Out half 10. Jake Flannery Scrumhalf 9. Michael McDonald

Front row 1. Callum Reid, 2. Declan Moore, 3. Jeff Toomaga-Allen

Second row 4. Frank Bradshaw-, 5. Sam Carter, 

Backrow 6. Harry Sheridan, 7. Sean Reffell, 8. Jordi Murphy (Captain)

Ulster Replacements 

Eric O’Sullivan, Tom Stewart, John Andrew, Marty Moore, Gareth Milasinovich, Alan O’Connor, Cormac Izuchukwu, Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, Greg Jones, Nathan Doak, Conor McKee, Billy Burns, Jacob Stockdale, Luke Marshall, Craig Gilroy, Stewart Moore, Rory Telfer

