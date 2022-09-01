Ulster v Exeter Chiefs teams new for tomorrow's pre-season friendly at the Kingspan Stadium

ULSTER WILL TAKE ON Exeter Chiefs tomorrow night for a pre-season friendly. The game will take place at 7pm at the Kingspan Stadium.

Dan McFarland’s Ulster side have several debutants in the starting line-up for the game.

New signings Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Frank Bradshaw-Ryan, Sean Reffell, Michael McDonald, and Jake Flannery will all start

Jacob Stockdale and Cormac Izuchukwu will both feature after a long layoff from injury Both start on the bench.

The game can be watched live on BBC 2 NI and BBC iPlayer (UK only) and Ulster Rugby Recast channel (outside UK).

Tickets for the game can be found here

The team is as follows