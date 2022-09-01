Ulster v Exeter Chiefs teams new for tomorrow's pre-season friendly at the Kingspan Stadium

ULSTER WILL TAKE ON Exeter Chiefs tomorrow night for a pre-season friendly. The game will take place at 7pm at the Kingspan Stadium.
Dan McFarland’s Ulster side have several debutants in the starting line-up for the game.
New signings Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Frank Bradshaw-Ryan, Sean Reffell, Michael McDonald, and Jake Flannery will all start
Jacob Stockdale and Cormac Izuchukwu will both feature after a long layoff from injury Both start on the bench.
The game can be watched live on BBC 2 NI and BBC iPlayer (UK only) and Ulster Rugby Recast channel (outside UK).
Tickets for the game can be found here
The team is as follows
...and we're back!
Here is how we line up for our @bankofireland pre-season friendly v @ExeterChiefs tomorrow night! 👊
ℹ️ https://t.co/A57ytl5yQ1 pic.twitter.com/usnvLrBXty
— Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) September 1, 2022
Ulster Starting XV
Fullback 15. Shea O’Brien
Winger 14. Aaron Sexton
Centres 13. Angus Curtis, 12. Ian Madigan
Winger 11. Rob Lyttle
Out half 10. Jake Flannery Scrumhalf 9. Michael McDonald
Front row 1. Callum Reid, 2. Declan Moore, 3. Jeff Toomaga-Allen
Second row 4. Frank Bradshaw-, 5. Sam Carter,
Backrow 6. Harry Sheridan, 7. Sean Reffell, 8. Jordi Murphy (Captain)
Ulster Replacements
Eric O’Sullivan, Tom Stewart, John Andrew, Marty Moore, Gareth Milasinovich, Alan O’Connor, Cormac Izuchukwu, Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, Greg Jones, Nathan Doak, Conor McKee, Billy Burns, Jacob Stockdale, Luke Marshall, Craig Gilroy, Stewart Moore, Rory Telfer
🗣️ Great news @UlsterRugby fans
🏉 @UlsterRugby 🆚 @ExeterChiefs (19:00)
👀 LIVE on @BBCSport
📺 BBC 2 NI
🖥️ @BBCiPlayer
⏰ 18:45, Friday 2 September.
More details ⤵️
— BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) August 30, 2022