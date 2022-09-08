Ulster vs Glasgow team news for Friday night's game
Sport

Ulster vs Glasgow team news for Friday night's game

ULSTER WILL play Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday night (7 30pm)

The United Rugby Championship will start next week, so this will more than likely be Ulster's final game before their campaign starts.

Dan McFarland has named 22-year-old, David McCann, as captain.

Rob Baloucoune and Jacob Stockdale will also start.

Match tickets for each of these fixtures are available to buy now at ulster.rugby/buytickets.

You can also watch the game via this link t.ly/RecastUlster

Here is the full team for tomorrow

UlSTER STARTING TEAM 

Fullback 15. Rory Telfer

Winger 14. Rob Baloucoune 

Centres 13. Stewart Moore, 12. Angus Curtis

Winger 11. Jacob Stockdale

Out half 10. Jake Flannery Scrumhalf 9. Nathan Doak

Front row 1. Eric O’Sullivan, 2. Tom Stewart, 3. Jeff Toomaga-Allen;

Second row 4. Sam Carter 5. Cormac Izuchukwu

Backrow 6. Matty Rea, 7. Sean Reffell, 8. David McCann (Captain)..

UlSTER REPLACEMENTS 

Callum Reid, John Andrew, Declan Moore, Gareth Milasinovich, Frank Bradshaw-Ryan, Harry Sheridan, Jordi Murphy, Lorcan McLoughlin, Dave Shanahan, Michael McDonald, Ian Madigan, Rob Lyttle, Craig Gilroy, Shea O’Brien.

See More: Rugby, Ulster

Related

Munster vs London Irish team news for the game at Musgrave Park this Friday 7.30pm
Sport 1 week ago

Munster vs London Irish team news for the game at Musgrave Park this Friday 7.30pm

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ulster v Exeter Chiefs teams new for tomorrow's pre-season friendly at the Kingspan Stadium
Sport 1 week ago

Ulster v Exeter Chiefs teams new for tomorrow's pre-season friendly at the Kingspan Stadium

By: Conor O'Donoghue

An 'Emerging Ireland Squad' will play three fixtures in South Africa next month
Sport 1 week ago

An 'Emerging Ireland Squad' will play three fixtures in South Africa next month

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Teenager who stole double decker bus for 30 minute drive in Dublin remanded on bail
News 4 hours ago

Teenager who stole double decker bus for 30 minute drive in Dublin remanded on bail

By: Irish Post

All-Ireland champions Limerick dominate hurling's All-Star nominations with 12 players
Sport 5 hours ago

All-Ireland champions Limerick dominate hurling's All-Star nominations with 12 players

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Inviting the diaspora home with Global Irish Festival Series
News 5 hours ago

Inviting the diaspora home with Global Irish Festival Series

By: Catriona Gray

New NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to visit Northern Ireland today
News 5 hours ago

New NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to visit Northern Ireland today

By: Irish Post

Benjamin Dwyer recital at Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith
Entertainment 20 hours ago

Benjamin Dwyer recital at Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith

By: Anne Flaherty