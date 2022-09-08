Ulster vs Glasgow team news for Friday night's game

ULSTER WILL play Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday night (7 30pm)
The United Rugby Championship will start next week, so this will more than likely be Ulster's final game before their campaign starts.
Dan McFarland has named 22-year-old, David McCann, as captain.
Rob Baloucoune and Jacob Stockdale will also start.
Match tickets for each of these fixtures are available to buy now at ulster.rugby/buytickets.
You can also watch the game via this link t.ly/RecastUlster
Here is the full team for tomorrow
UlSTER STARTING TEAM
Fullback 15. Rory Telfer
Winger 14. Rob Baloucoune
Centres 13. Stewart Moore, 12. Angus Curtis
Winger 11. Jacob Stockdale
Out half 10. Jake Flannery Scrumhalf 9. Nathan Doak
Front row 1. Eric O’Sullivan, 2. Tom Stewart, 3. Jeff Toomaga-Allen;
Second row 4. Sam Carter 5. Cormac Izuchukwu
Backrow 6. Matty Rea, 7. Sean Reffell, 8. David McCann (Captain)..
UlSTER REPLACEMENTS
Callum Reid, John Andrew, Declan Moore, Gareth Milasinovich, Frank Bradshaw-Ryan, Harry Sheridan, Jordi Murphy, Lorcan McLoughlin, Dave Shanahan, Michael McDonald, Ian Madigan, Rob Lyttle, Craig Gilroy, Shea O’Brien.