Ulster vs Glasgow team news for Friday night's game

ULSTER WILL play Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday night (7 30pm)

The United Rugby Championship will start next week, so this will more than likely be Ulster's final game before their campaign starts.

Dan McFarland has named 22-year-old, David McCann, as captain.

Rob Baloucoune and Jacob Stockdale will also start.

Here is the full team for tomorrow

UlSTER STARTING TEAM

Fullback 15. Rory Telfer

Winger 14. Rob Baloucoune

Centres 13. Stewart Moore, 12. Angus Curtis

Winger 11. Jacob Stockdale

Out half 10. Jake Flannery Scrumhalf 9. Nathan Doak

Front row 1. Eric O’Sullivan, 2. Tom Stewart, 3. Jeff Toomaga-Allen;

Second row 4. Sam Carter 5. Cormac Izuchukwu

Backrow 6. Matty Rea, 7. Sean Reffell, 8. David McCann (Captain)..

UlSTER REPLACEMENTS

Callum Reid, John Andrew, Declan Moore, Gareth Milasinovich, Frank Bradshaw-Ryan, Harry Sheridan, Jordi Murphy, Lorcan McLoughlin, Dave Shanahan, Michael McDonald, Ian Madigan, Rob Lyttle, Craig Gilroy, Shea O’Brien.