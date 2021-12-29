Unvaccinated Ireland players may be unable to face France in Six Nations
Sport

Unvaccinated Ireland players may be unable to face France in Six Nations

THE IRISH rugby team may run into a bit of trouble when the 2022 Six Nations fixture against France takes place. New restrictions and requirements over Covid were put in place by the French government this week. 

To combat the virus, Emmanuel Macron's new rules state that there will be mandatory full vaccinations for professional sportspeople in France, from January 15.

Sports personnel in France must show a vaccination certificate if they are to enter stadiums and arenas. It was previously Covid passport [proof of vaccination or recent negative test], but the intention to get everyone jabbed has increased.

Under the new set of Covid rules in France, spectators at outdoor sporting events will be limited to 5,000 from January 15 until the situation is reviewed later in 2022. At present, Irish sporting fixtures have an outdoor capacity cap of 5,000 until January 30 at the earliest.

More information will be confirmed 'within days' whether proof of full Covid vaccine would be required for teams visiting France from abroad, this comes from a spokesperson for the French sports ministry.

It could be a problem for athletes who have not taken the vaccine for personal or medical reasons

It could also impact England and Italy, who play in Paris in 2022

According to the IRFU Ireland 99.2% uptake of Covid vaccinations across professional players under their remit, so it won't have a massive impact.

A statement read

'The IRFU confirms that the current vaccination rate across our professional team structures which includes players, coaches and support staff is 99.2%. This includes a small number of people who are awaiting a second dose.'

We have already seen the French government intervene, earlier this month, to prevent their Top 14 sides from traveling to the UK for Champions Cup fixtures. This led to five fixtures in round two of the Champions Cup pool stages being postponed.

An England RFU spokesperson says the union is monitoring the situation but 'will always follow government travel advice'.

In France, approximately 98% of professional rugby players are vaccinated while that figure is around 95% for footballers in the country.

Ireland's fly-half Jonathan Sexton (C) is tackled during the Six Nations  (Photo by Paul FAITH / AFP) (Photo credit should read PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

See More: France, Ireland, Rugby, Six Nations

Related

Roy Keane tears into Paul Pogba after France's shock Euro 2020 defeat to Switzerland
Sport 6 months ago

Roy Keane tears into Paul Pogba after France's shock Euro 2020 defeat to Switzerland

By: Harry Brent

Six Nations 2021: Ireland rugby team facing nervous wait after entire France squad goes into isolation due to Covid-19
News 10 months ago

Six Nations 2021: Ireland rugby team facing nervous wait after entire France squad goes into isolation due to Covid-19

By: Harry Brent

Thierry Henry reveals how infamous Ireland handball impacted him and his family in Prince William’s new mental health documentary
News 2 years ago

Thierry Henry reveals how infamous Ireland handball impacted him and his family in Prince William’s new mental health documentary

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Munster's Ben Healy feels a new deal is 'heading in the right direction'
Sport 3 hours ago

Munster's Ben Healy feels a new deal is 'heading in the right direction'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Gerwyn Price calls for World Darts Championship to be postponed due to covid
Sport 4 hours ago

Gerwyn Price calls for World Darts Championship to be postponed due to covid

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Gary Neville wants clubs to stop postponing games due to Covid-19
Sport 5 hours ago

Gary Neville wants clubs to stop postponing games due to Covid-19

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Adam Idah recieved racist abuse after Norwich defeat to Crystal Palace
Sport 9 hours ago

Adam Idah recieved racist abuse after Norwich defeat to Crystal Palace

By: Conor O'Donoghue

State papers reveal concerns over media's reaction to Troubles deaths
News 1 day ago

State papers reveal concerns over media's reaction to Troubles deaths

By: Gerard Donaghy