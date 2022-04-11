Vera Pauw believes Ireland will have to be at their best against Sweden on Tuesday
Sport

Vera Pauw believes Ireland will have to be at their best against Sweden on Tuesday

IRELAND WILL PLAY Sweden in Gothenburg tomorrow in a game that could go a long way in Ireland's quest for qualification for the 2023 World Cup in 2023.

Vera Pauw believes that Ireland will raise their game against the second best team in the world.

Sweden beat Georgia 15-0 last week and will be full of confidence for the clash against Ireland. 

Ireland beat the same side 11-0, but there is a difference between the two nations at this very moment. 

Ireland lost 1-0 to Sweden in October, but Pauw isn't backing down from the challenge and believes that neither should her players.



"This is the kind of game that we want to be involved in and one that we must experience if we are to achieve our goal of qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. We are going into a full stadium to play the second-highest ranked team in women's football, so we have no option but to raise our game.

"We have prepared as best as we can within the timeframe that we have been given. We have four difficult qualifying games to go in our Group and we feel ready to take on those challenges.

Sweden is up next and we fully respect their quality. We know that we will have to adapt to their game as they are second in the world. We hope to continue the good form that we have shown in recent games and compete as a team against this massive team."

According to The Swedish FA 12.000 tickets have been sold out for the game.

Fans of the Girls in Green can watch the game on RTE 2

The game kicks off at 5.30

See More: Ireland, Vera Pauw

Related

Ireland women's team play Sweden this week in a World Cup qualifier, here's all the details
Sport 2 hours ago

Ireland women's team play Sweden this week in a World Cup qualifier, here's all the details

By: Conor O'Donoghue

ICYMI: Beibhinn Parsons is one of six changes for Greg McWilliams side for the Italy game in Cork
Sport 2 days ago

ICYMI: Beibhinn Parsons is one of six changes for Greg McWilliams side for the Italy game in Cork

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Sky produce first ever TV advert for Republic of Ireland WNT
Sport 3 days ago

Sky produce first ever TV advert for Republic of Ireland WNT

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Politicians mark 24 years since historic Good Friday Agreement was signed
News 1 day ago

Politicians mark 24 years since historic Good Friday Agreement was signed

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pensioner sentenced to 12 years for sexual abuse and possessing extreme pornography
News 1 day ago

Pensioner sentenced to 12 years for sexual abuse and possessing extreme pornography

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ange Postecoglou praises Celtic squad as Hoops hit seven against St Johnstone
Sport 1 day ago

Ange Postecoglou praises Celtic squad as Hoops hit seven against St Johnstone

By: Gerard Donaghy

Manchester United star Ronaldo apologises after appearing to knock phone from young fan's hand
News 1 day ago

Manchester United star Ronaldo apologises after appearing to knock phone from young fan's hand

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes after Eagle Has Landed author Henry Patterson passes away
News 1 day ago

Tributes after Eagle Has Landed author Henry Patterson passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy