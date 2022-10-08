Vera Pauw believes that Ireland need to play their 'best game ever' against Scotland next Tuesday

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND BOSS VERA PAUW believes that Ireland will need to be at their very best if they are to overcome Scotland next Tuesday in Hampden Park.

Scotland beat Austria 1-0 in their European second-round play-off on Thursday after extra time. Scotland substitute Abi Harrison scored the winning goal

The result now means that Ireland travel to Scotland to face their Celtic neighbours for a 'potential' spot at the World Cup next year.

Due to their position in the play-off table, Ireland have not played a game since the Slovakia win on September 6th. They bypassed the first round of qualifying.

Analysing the performance from the Scot's, Pauw said: “Scotland was by far the better team and that was a bit surprising because we've seen Austria playing against the very, very top teams, magnificent games," she said.

“But tonight, it was all over the pitch for Scotland.”

Pauw also believes that Scotland playing more than 90 minutes could give her side a huge boost going into the game on Tuesday.

"Yeah, of course. They have played 120 minutes," Pauw added.

“But there's four rest days so physically they will be ready.

“But yeah, the emotions, we need to see how they handle that.

“On the other hand, they have played at home now, they don't travel, they stay there. They have the advantage of the perception of Hampden Park.

“We need to play our best game ever; nothing has changed from that.”

Ireland's game against Scotland at Hampden Park will kick-off at 8pm on Tuesday