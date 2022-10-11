Vera Pauw feels that Ireland's underdogs tag doesn't bother her ahead of the game against Scotland tonight
Sport

Vera Pauw feels that Ireland's underdogs tag doesn't bother her ahead of the game against Scotland tonight

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND MANAGER VERA PAUW has claimed she isn't bothered by the suggestions that her Ireland side are underdogs ahead of the World Cup play-off with Scotland in Hampden Park tonight. 

Ireland's players, according to some bookies are priced at 9/2, while others have them down as 7/2 for the biggest game of their careers. 

Senec , Slovakia - 6 September 2022; Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw with her players . (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

If Ireland do win tonight and results, go their way this will mean a first major tournament for the Girls in Green. 

The other two scenarios are no World Cup or a 10-team intercontinental play-off in February, which Ireland could play in depending on a few different outcomes this week. 

Despite the bookies effectively labelling the Irish side as second best tonight, Pauw believes that Ireland will give it their best shot tonight in the Glasgow venue. 

"We know where we stand, and we know that Scotland is favoured in the game. We know that. I’m not surprised," Pauw said to the media yesterday 

“They went to the European Championships. They went to the World Cup. 

“They are at home, and it is their second game at home in a week, they have the crowd behind them. 

“So that sums it all up. It is what it is. We will be absolutely ready in our capacities tomorrow and we will see if it’s good enough. 

“We know where we stand. We are realistic. We are very realistic.” 

The Ireland boss also knows how hard her side have fought to get to this position and feels that experience will be vital once more for Ireland. 

A reference was also made to the 1-1 draw with one of the best sides in the world in Sweden in Gothenburg 

“You’ve asked before, was playing against Sweden in front of the crowd a problem, and I don’t think anyone had seen anything like that before,” she said, recalling the 1-1 draw in Gothenburg against the world number two ranked side, she added 

“It’s about knowing what you can and what you cannot do. And it is building that into teamwork and then just going for it. 

“We keep it as simple as that. 

“We know the nation is behind us and that everybody is proud of us. 

“We know that we are here, now and that whatever we show tomorrow, I know that the nation will be proud of it. 

“We will see at the end where we stand. We are realistic but we will give our all.” 

Ireland play Scotland at 8pm tonight, 

See More: Football, Ireland, Vera Pauw

Related

Ireland's Troy Parrott will be out for a number of months (knee) confirms Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe
Sport 1 hour ago

Ireland's Troy Parrott will be out for a number of months (knee) confirms Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Celtic have been fined for their 'F*** the crown banner that was unveiled during the Champions League last month
Sport 2 hours ago

Celtic have been fined for their 'F*** the crown banner that was unveiled during the Champions League last month

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has offered his 'thoughts and prayers' to the families affected by the Creeslough disaster
Sport 4 hours ago

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has offered his 'thoughts and prayers' to the families affected by the Creeslough disaster

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

How to make Irish hot cross buns
Life & Style 1 hour ago

How to make Irish hot cross buns

By: Irish Post

Mayor of Liverpool condemns inflation of accommodation costs for Eurovision dates next May
News 4 hours ago

Mayor of Liverpool condemns inflation of accommodation costs for Eurovision dates next May

By: Connell McHugh

Vera Pauw believes an Ireland reaching their first major ever tournament 'could inspire Ireland's next generation'
Sport 5 hours ago

Vera Pauw believes an Ireland reaching their first major ever tournament 'could inspire Ireland's next generation'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Stars of 'Belfast' reuniting for upcoming Agatha Christie Poirot film
Entertainment 6 hours ago

Stars of 'Belfast' reuniting for upcoming Agatha Christie Poirot film

By: Connell McHugh

REPORT | Republic of Ireland WU19 0-1 France WU19
Sport 23 hours ago

REPORT | Republic of Ireland WU19 0-1 France WU19

By: Conor O'Donoghue