REPUBLIC OF IRELAND WOMEN'S team manager Vera Pauw has dedicated Ireland's historic qualification to their first World Cup to the 'women of Ireland'.

Donegal native Amber Barrett scored Ireland's winner in the 71st minute to send Ireland to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

Irish women's football teams have been grossly underinvested for years, but nowadays women's football has hit new heights with added exposure and broadcast deals.

Pauw speaking on Morning Ireland dedicated the win to the 'women of Ireland'

"It’s not only the game here, it’s for all women in Ireland. If you really want something and you put all your effort in it together as a group, then anything is possible," she said.

"We said after our defeat in Ukraine two years ago; 'we will go the World Cup.’ ‘We have missed out here this will never happen again, we will go to the World Cup.’

"That determination came from players and staff and the FAI (Football Association of Ireland) and everybody around us that has given the sacrifices, investment and support that we needed.

"But it’s those tigers on the pitch that have do it because the discipline they put in is unbelievable.

"Maybe Atletico Madrid can match it but I have never seen another team that’s been so disciplined in the gameplan that we set-up.

This all comes after Pauw released her own statement alleging that she was raped as a young player in the Netherlands back in July.

The Dutchwoman admitted that times were hard in 2022 but admitted that Ireland's landmark win will 'stick with her for the rest of my life'.

"I think, because of the background and the difficulties to be there for the players and the way they have reacted to me, I think this is the top moment in my life for sport," she said.

"Of course it’s the day after and my emotions are still very high, but this was a year I just wanted to get over. I just wanted it to be the 31st of December and leave it behind me and now it’s made it one of the top years.

"Fighting together against this, because that’s how I felt, fighting together in what I had to go through with the support of people around me in Ireland and then achieving this with each other.

"It’s something so special that will stick with me for the rest of my life."