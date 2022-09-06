Vera Pauw has slammed fans who buy tickets to Ireland's WNT games and don't show up on the day

IRELAND MANAGER Vera Pauw has criticised fans who buy tickets to Ireland's games and don't show up on the day.

This comes after the FAI claimed that 6,952 people turned up a sold out Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night for Ireland's 1-0 win over Finland. The capacity of the Dublin stadium is 8,000.

The FAI said last week that a review will come as a result of the empty seats.

Ireland play their final World Cup qualifying game against Slovakia tonight, and Ireland's manager has explained the situation.

Senec , Slovakia - 5 September 2022; Manager Vera Pauw speaks to her players. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)Speaking in her pre-match press conference, she said the empty seats are a 'real shame', but supporters have a "responsibility to use their tickets

"I think it was teams because there were a series of empty seats,” she began. “They have bought tickets but didn’t show up and that is a real shame. Because there were thousands of girls who wanted to come."

“Every ticket had been sold. What do you do, eh? It’s our marketing department that are dealing with it. We want it to be accessible to everybody. We can make the tickets more expensive but then you put pressure on people who maybe do not have that much [money] available. You want everybody to be able to attend.

“My honest feeling is it comes back to the decency of the people who buy the tickets, and that they know there are thousands of girls crying at home. Literally crying at home because they couldn’t go to the stadium.

“You need to take responsibility when you buy a ticket.”

Ireland have already made the playoffs but could skip the first round with a win at Slovakia. A win would mean Ireland would finish as one of the three best runners-up in the playoff group.

Ireland will have to do so without a number of players though Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Niamh Fahey, and Jamie Finn will all miss tonight's game.

"We’ve had a huge emotional explosion on Thursday, the biggest thing is to get back on the ground and load your emotions up to another fight. Because there is no game won without a fight. That is the biggest task, but we don’t do it with stress" added Pauw

“We also have to realise that we’re missing a few players — Megan Connolly, Ruesha [Littlejohn], Niamh Fahey (all injury) and Jamie Finn who’s suspended. We need to find a few solutions for that.”

Come on Ireland. Kick-off is 5pm today☘☘https://t.co/hfg7BjfLsi — Irish Post Sport (@IrishPostSport) September 6, 2022

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)



Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)



Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths)



Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC)