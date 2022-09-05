IRELAND'S Vera Pauw has warned her Ireland side that 'It will be extremely difficult to beat Slovakia' tomorrow despite receiving a huge favour from England on Saturday.

Ireland were heading towards the first round of the play-off system before England played Austria on Saturday. Sarina Wiegman's side beat the Austrians 2-0.

What also went in Ireland's favour was the fact that Serbia and Belgium could have become the best runners up, but both couldn't get the better of Portugal and Norway on Friday night.

Because of these events Ireland can now bypass the first round of the playoff and go straight into the second round with a win against Slovakia on Tuesday.

Any other result and it could be up to six play-off matches, including an intercontinental competition in New Zealand next February.

That’s exactly what happened in those three crucial games - and Pauw said: “Something we dreamt of has become reality," said Pauw

“Belgium, Serbia and Austria all lost their games.

“We’re in a situation where if we win in Slovakia, we’re one of the three best second-placed teams. That means we’ll skip the first round of the playoffs.”

Despite being so close, Pauw has warned her Ireland side to be on guard when the play Slovakia away from home tomorrow

“It will be extremely difficult because Slovakia are a good team," she added

“They have drawn against Finland – that was the major result – but there were other results that were very close too.

“We all remember that we couldn’t get the win either and were actually happy with the draw.”

“We’re playing another final. We have no idea how Slovakia will line up, if they will go with their strongest team or bring in young players.

“We will prepare the same way as we always do. We expect they’ll go full-strength because they’re playing at home and want to show they’re on a good path upwards.

“We will have our strongest team as you will probably expect.”

They will have to do so without Megan Connolly though. Last week she withdrew from the squad with injury.

Shelbourne's Jessie Stapleton and West Ham United's Isibeal Atkinson joined the squad last week

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad



Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC)



2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier – Group A

Slovakia v Republic of Ireland

Tuesday, September 6th

NTC Senec

KO 17:00 (Irish Time)

LIVE on RTÉ / RTÉ Player

