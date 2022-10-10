Watch: Roy Keane bat away a fan's request for selfie at the NFL game in London

An NFL game took place again this weekend in London. The Green Bay Packers and New York Giants duked it out in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. However, this wasn't the only battle that took place in North London over the weekend.

Ireland's Roy Keane decided to talk time out of his busy schedule to watch the Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers and Co do their thing in London.

Moments later Keane minding his own business was approached by a fan for a selfie. The former Manchester midfielder made it well aware to the eager fan that he was watching the football. He snubbed the fans request for a picture. He also moved his head around the man's body to highlight again the game was the priority for him.

The moment was caught on the ITV cameras and social media being social media has a number of people commenting on the battle between Keane and eager selfie man.



Roy Keane reacts to being asked for a selfie...😂pic.twitter.com/ST8g4cVNmb — Roy Keane Reactions (@KeaneReactions) October 9, 2022



One user said: "People forget that he’s a human being, footballs his release, his passion, let him enjoy his match in peace. Let footballers enjoy their down time."

"He’s right too, the game is on. It’s like your missus asking you to change the babies nappy. Get a grip," said another user.

This isn't the first time that Keane has been caught up with a fan looking for a reaction from the legend.

In November 2021, Keane was spotted outside Old Trafford after his old club lost 2-0 to Manchester City.

The Red Devils legend, 50 was signing autographs outside the stadium before a fans decided to have a go at Keane for the result .

What do you want me to do? Hang round here all day signing autographs? I'm signing autographs," Keane said.

The fan responded: "Why are you being like that?"

Keane hit back by saying the supporter was under the influence of alcohol, it was not confirmed though.

He said: "Being like what? What did I do? Ah, what you've had a few drinks and they've got beat so you're digging out at me.

Alright you've had a few drinks? What has that got to do with me? ended Keane.

Maybe people should just leaving Keane along is something we can all practice going forward.