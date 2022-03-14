Watch: Shane Lowry's brillant hole-in-one in Florida to put him -5 at the Players Championship

IRELAND'S SHANE Lowry stunning hole-in-one at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Florida is up there with one of his best moments in golf claims the Offaly native.

Lowry hit the shot on the iconic 17th and became the 10th man in history to do so at the Players Championship

The shot has Lowry on-5, just four shots off the current leader Anirban Lahiri, who is -9 under.

Lowry's last win was at Portrush to lift the Claret Jug at the Irish Open.

Speaking on the shot Lowry said:

“It was amazing, special, what can I say?” said Lowry following the quality shot.

“It’s so cool. It was very, very special and it put me right in the tournament.

“I’m right there now. I’m only four back and we’re going into a long day (Monday) so hopefully I can make a bit of a run.”

Lowry seems to have gained some luck after last month's loss to Sepp Straka at the Honda Classic.

Rain came down and had a massive impact on the contest between the two golfers.

Lowry finished one shot behind and described it as "bad a break as I’ve ever got".

He now believes after his hole-one that he is starting to gain momentum and seems more upbeat about his chances in Florida

"I just think I need to hit more fairways.

“I don’t think I’m hitting enough fairways, I struggled the first two rounds, definitely.

“Today was better, this afternoon was better. If you put the ball in the fairway out there, you’re going to give yourself chances. The greens are soft.”

Speaking on the special achievement Lowry added that it was a special moment for him

“It’s pretty cool to do it there, one of the most iconic holes in golf.

“It was a special thing to happen, and I’m looking forward to turning on my phone and seeing the messages I’ve got.

“I played the 17th hole twice (Sunday) and did it in three shots, so it doesn’t owe me anything.”

Round 3 is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. ET Monday