Watch: Shane Lowry's brillant hole-in-one in Florida to put him -5 at the Players Championship
Sport

Watch: Shane Lowry's brillant hole-in-one in Florida to put him -5 at the Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 13: Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his shot from the tenth tee during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

IRELAND'S SHANE Lowry stunning  hole-in-one at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Florida is up there with one of his best moments in golf claims the Offaly native.

Lowry hit the shot on the iconic 17th and became the 10th man in history to do so at the Players Championship

The shot has Lowry on-5, just four shots off the current leader Anirban Lahiri, who is -9 under.

Lowry's last win was at Portrush to lift the Claret Jug at the Irish Open.

Speaking on the shot Lowry said:

“It was amazing, special, what can I say?” said Lowry following the quality shot.

“It’s so cool. It was very, very special and it put me right in the tournament.

“I’m right there now. I’m only four back and we’re going into a long day (Monday) so hopefully I can make a bit of a run.”

Lowry seems to have gained some luck after last month's loss to Sepp Straka at the Honda Classic.

Rain came down and had a massive impact on the contest between the two golfers.

Lowry finished one shot behind and described it as "bad a break as I’ve ever got".

He now believes after his hole-one that he is starting to gain momentum and seems more upbeat about his chances in Florida

"I just think I need to hit more fairways.

“I don’t think I’m hitting enough fairways, I struggled the first two rounds, definitely.

“Today was better, this afternoon was better. If you put the ball in the fairway out there, you’re going to give yourself chances. The greens are soft.”

Speaking on the special achievement Lowry added that it was a special moment for him

“It’s pretty cool to do it there, one of the most iconic holes in golf.

“It was a special thing to happen, and I’m looking forward to turning on my phone and seeing the messages I’ve got.

“I played the 17th hole twice (Sunday) and did it in three shots, so it doesn’t owe me anything.”

Round 3 is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. ET Monday

See More: Golf, Other Sports, Shane Lowry

Related

Leona Maguire trails by seven shots in Thailand and Shane Lowry struggles at Players Championship
Sport 2 days ago

Leona Maguire trails by seven shots in Thailand and Shane Lowry struggles at Players Championship

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Leona Maguire believes it's hard to get momentum as she's tied for 26th on two-under-par in Singapore
Sport 1 week ago

Leona Maguire believes it's hard to get momentum as she's tied for 26th on two-under-par in Singapore

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Phil Mickelson deserves a second chance after Saudi comments says Rory McIlroy
Sport 1 week ago

Phil Mickelson deserves a second chance after Saudi comments says Rory McIlroy

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Festival fever takes hold in Midlands as Birmingham celebrates St Patrick's Day 2022
Community 42 minutes ago

Festival fever takes hold in Midlands as Birmingham celebrates St Patrick's Day 2022

By: Chris Egan

Hugo Keenan feels a Triple Crown win in the Aviva would be 'so special' this year
Sport 3 hours ago

Hugo Keenan feels a Triple Crown win in the Aviva would be 'so special' this year

By: Conor O'Donoghue

London's Trafalgar Square awash with green for St Patrick's Day festival
News 20 hours ago

London's Trafalgar Square awash with green for St Patrick's Day festival

By: Michael Murphy

Ukraine to the fore of London's St Patrick's celebrations
News 20 hours ago

Ukraine to the fore of London's St Patrick's celebrations

By: Connell McHugh

Arrest made after woman in her 90s subjected to 'callous robbery' in Belfast in broad daylight
News 21 hours ago

Arrest made after woman in her 90s subjected to 'callous robbery' in Belfast in broad daylight

By: Gerard Donaghy