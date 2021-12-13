Watch this ridiculous Gavin Bazunu save as he kept his fourth consecutive clean sheet
Dublin , Ireland - 11 November 2021; Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying group A match between Republic of Ireland and Portugal at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

GAVIN BAZUNU has been a revelation for his club and country this year. The teenager showed glimpses of his immense talent this weekend as he saved Adam Phillips' strike in a 2-0 win over Morecambe, with the save described as “unbelievable” by his Pompey manager, Danny Cowley.

Portsmouth are now just a point adrift of the play-off places after extending their unbeaten run to nine games.This was also Bazunu's fourth consecutive clean sheet, he's also not conceded a goal in over seven hours of League One football.

“Gavin’s save was as good as I’ve seen live, a brilliant save,” Cowley told reporters when asked about the contribution of the 19-year-old Dubliner, who’s on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

“He then came and caught a couple of crosses, just a class act, but he knows more than anyone that it’s an 11-man job to keep a clean sheet and that’s 10 for us this season, nine games unbeaten.”

Bazunu earned his 10th senior cap for Ireland in last month’s 3-0 win over Luxembourg and is on loan from Manchester City.

The former Shamrock Rovers keeper is behind the Ederson, Zack Steffen and 36-year-old Scott Carson in the Manchester City pecking order, but Blues EDS coach Brian Barry-Murphy said that he will replace Carson number three if he decided to retire this year

Bazunu also made a wonder save to fingertip Olivier Thill’s deflected shot round the post in Ireland's 3-0 win over Luxembourg. He also saved Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty in the 2-1 loss to Portugal.

Bazunu said;

“I had that one save to make,” he said. “That's my job in the team to make those crucial saves.

"I saw the hit from outside the box; it took a nick, but luckily it took a nick quite early so I was able to react to it and make a save."

