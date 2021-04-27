Wes Hoolahan up for League Two player of the year
Sport

Wes Hoolahan up for League Two player of the year

CLASS IS permanent.

Wes Hoolahan will be fondly remembered as one of Ireland's most skillful ever players, though it will probably come with a sense of regret for a lot of Irish fans too.

For whatever reason, he was neglected by a number of international managers, and really didn't get a proper chance in the team until he was in his 30s.

Still, we'll always have that incredible goal against Sweden and the perfect assist for Robbie Brady's header against Italy at Euro '16.

And five years on, he is still doing the business, and he has just been nominated for the League Two player of the year for his excellent performances for Cambridge.

Hoolahan, aged 38, has been an integral part of Mark Bonner's winning machine, scoring five goals and carving out eight assists across the season so far.

Back at the start of April, a bonkers stat emerged showing just how crucial the Dubliner is to Cambridge's side.

At his age, Wessi only plays at the weekend, as playing two games a week is not an option. Since Saint Stephen's Day, on Saturdays, his team Cambridge had played 14 times. The results? 11 wins, three draws.

In the midweek games, in which Wes had not played, they have won one, and lost five.

Madness.

Hoolahan was the only Irish player to make the Football League team of the decade a number of years ago, where he joined players like Gareth Bale and Kasper Schmeichel.

Well deserved!

See More: Football, Wes Hoolahan

