'Winning the Master's would mean everything to me', say's Rory Mcllroy.

RORY MCLLROY says winning the Master's in April would mean everything to him and that in doing so would fulfill a childhood dream of his. 

McIlroy has six top-10s in 13 appearances at the Masters, but didn't make the cut last year.

A four-time major champion, the event in Florida is the only event the Holywood native has failed to conquer.

The week before the Masters Mcllroy opted to play in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. This will be the fourth time since 2009 he's featured at the event before the Master's.

If Mcllroy wins the Master's he will join an esteemed golfing company who have won at Augusta. These include the likes of Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Jack Nicklaus.

Speaking to golf writer Garrett Johnston in a piece for Sports Illustrated's Morning Read.

"It would mean everything. I've wanted to win the Masters ever since I was that little kid growing up in Northern Ireland, said Mcllroy

"I've always wanted to be known for winning major championships and especially the Masters. It would be absolutely amazing for me and my career. I've got a chance to do something very few people have ever done, so that's pretty cool."

The popularity of The Master's pulls in the biggest golfing fans and also attracts the well-known casual golfing enthusiasts.

Mcllory knows that the April event in America brings a lot of hype from across the world but has refused to get involved in it ahead of the April 7th start date.

"I think you try to shield yourself from all of that hype as best you can, you try not to read much, you try not to watch much TV, and you try to just focus on yourself and focus on your game," McIlroy added.

I think part of the reason I want to play in Texas leading into Augusta is because all I'm doing is focusing on getting my game ready to go and not just play Augusta.

The Valero Texas Open starts on the 31st of March this week.

