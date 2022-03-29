£3 million in funding announced for City of Derry Airport

£3 MILLION in funding has been announced for City of Derry Airport, which will be used to secure the airport's future and facilitate its growth.

The announcement was made by SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, and was welcomed by the party leader Colum Eastwood MP, who said that "far too often in recent years doubt has been cast over the future of City of Derry Airport."

"This merry go round not only causes serious worry for staff about their futures, but the uncertainty scares off potential investment and airlines are hesitant to commit to new routes in the absence of guarantees," Eastwood said.

The funding will allow the airport "to make concrete plans going forward," he said.

There is huge potential for City of Derry to expand and grow, its is the only major airport in the entire north-west of this island and we need to focus on attracting new routes and airlines so that it can establish itself in its own right as a choice for travellers alongside Belfast and Dublin."

He also commented on the region suffering from a "lack of investment," with one of the reasons often cited for this being the lack of transport links.

"A properly resourced airport would make it easier for people to visit our city and create new opportunities for Derry.

He also thanked Mallon for her time as Minister, saying "she has shown a real determination to deliver on the projects that matter to local people."

It was also announced last week that Loganair, the longest standing Scottish airline partner of City of Derry Airport, will operate regular flights to Edinburgh from 17 May.

The route will initially be available three days per week on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with increased frequency during the summer months.

"A direct connection to Edinburgh has been greatly missed in recent months, particularly for those regularly commuting to study or work, or visit family and friends, and we are delighted that Loganair will be taking to the skies to provide this much-needed service," said Steve Frazer, Managing Director of the airport.