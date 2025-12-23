Public survey launched ahead of return of Dublin to Derry air service
Public survey launched ahead of return of Dublin to Derry air service

A PUBLIC consultation has begun ahead of the restoration of the Dublin to Derry air route.

Ireland’s transport minister Darragh O’Brien launched the government’s Market Sounding Survey this week, in preparation for the planned reinstatement of the air service between Dublin and Derry in 2026.

“The Government is committed to supporting strong, inclusive and sustainable communities across Ireland,” Minister O’Brien said,

“As many stakeholders have observed, the North West is relatively underserved by transport links,” he explained.

“In this context, and in line with the objectives on Building our Shared Island, the Programme for Government includes a clear commitment to establish air connectivity between Dublin and the City of Derry.

“Stakeholder engagement is vital for delivering an effective service and I’m pleased to launch this Market Sounding Survey today.

“It will gather views from all stakeholders, including potential passengers, on what aircraft, service frequency and fares would mee their needs.”

He added: “This service will give Derry and North East Donegal a subsidised connection to Dublin, alongside the existing Donegal–Dublin PSO route. Together, these services will improve access to Dublin and international travel for the North West, supporting economic growth and tourism.”

Potential passengers and stakeholders can take part in the Market Sounding Survey until January 31, 2026.

