Camper van gets caught in high tide as owners explore popular Kerry beach

THE OWNERS of a camper van were caught short by the tide over the weekend as they enjoyed a day out at a popular Kerry beach.

As most people in Ireland who have spent much time at a beach will know, the tide comes in quickly and can easily catch you by surprise if you're not paying complete attention-- which is hard to do when you're relaxing on the strand.

Many a times have people had to wade or swim back to the beach from rockpools as the water unknowingly came in around them, or found themselves woken by lapping waves after falling asleep on what once was dry sand.

It's not that unusual for cars to be caught up in the quick tide, either-- as the hapless owners of this camper van recently discovered.

Inch Beach House & Cottages, based on the popular Inch Beach in County Kerry near the Dingle Peninsula caught a snap of a camper van quickly being submerged by the incoming tide as the sun began to set on a baking hot day on Sunday.

Taking to Facebook, a staff member wrote "Not the place for camper vans!"-- which was clear to see from the image, as people pushed the front of the van trying to get it back onto the sand.

It's not the first time it happened either, as one local man commented that he had to help another camper that got stuck in soft sand in Inch last week, using levelling blocks to eventually get the camper back on dry land.

"People underestimate how fast the water comes in on that beach," One man wrote.

One woman, Margaret O'Mahoney, who was present at Inch during the commotion, said the camper van had been rescued, but was damaged when being pulled out by a tractor.

She added that she felt "really sorry for them, [the] tide came in very quick".

Keep this story in mind as you plan your Irish coastal staycations this year!