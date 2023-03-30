Cork Airport launches summer schedule – with flights to 44 destinations across UK and Europe

SUMMER has come early at Cork Airport – with its holiday schedule launched this week and running until October.

The airport has officially launched its Summer Schedule 2023, which includes 1.2 million seats across 44 scheduled routes, operated by eight airlines.

They expect more than 2.5 million passengers to travel through the airport in the coming months, with the majority of its passengers coming from counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Limerick, Clare, Tipperary and throughout South Leinster.

For 2023 Ryanair will operate their largest ever summer schedule at the airport, with 29 routes for passengers to choose from.

Of these, five are new summer routes – with twice-weekly services to Seville, La Rochelle, Venice Treviso and Rome Fiumicino along with a three-times weekly service to East Midlands.

Ryanair will also operate increased frequencies on 11 existing routes this summer – to London Stansted, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Lanzarote, Malaga, Faro, Alicante, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona Reus, and Bordeaux.

Elsewehre at the airport Aer Lingus has resumed services to Faro and Malaga, while services to Dubrovnik and Palma de Mallorca will recommence in May.

Aer Lingus has also increased frequencies on the Malaga and Faro routes from Cork Airport for the summer period, with the airline operating a daily service to Malaga and a six-times weekly service to Faro in the months of July and August.

Aer Lingus will also maintain key European hub connectivity to Amsterdam Schiphol (six-times weekly with two services on Monday, Friday, and Sunday) and a four-times-daily service to London-Heathrow.

On Sunday, March 26 Cork Airport welcomed the return of Air France, which now operates a daily service to Paris Charles de Gaulle.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will operate a twice-daily service to Amsterdam Schiphol while Lufthansa and SWISS International Air Lines (operated by Edelweiss) will return to the airport in April, operating services to Frankfurt and Zurich respectively.

te summer schedule also sees Aer Lingus Regional restore important connectivity to the south-west of the UK as it commences a six-times weekly service to Bristol.

This new service, operated by Emerald Airlines will provide access for passengers across the south of Ireland to Bristol, Bath, Devon, Cornwall, Somerset, Wiltshire, the West and Wales.

For sun worshippers, Cork Airport offers a selection of routes to some of Europe’s most popular sun hotspots – including Ryanair services to Sardinia (Alghero), Valencia, Tenerife, Alicante, Pisa, and Aer Lingus’ services to Dubrovnik and Lanzarote.

Speaking at the launch of the Cork Airport 2023 Summer Schedule this week, Head of Aviation Business Development, Tara Finn said: “We have an incredibly jam-packed summer schedule on offer at Cork Airport this year. With 44 routes across the UK and Continental Europe, there is superb choice to be had from Ireland’s second-busiest airport.

“The highlights of this year’s extensive summer schedule are new routes to great destinations such as Seville, La Rochelle, Rome, and Venice Treviso along with increased frequencies on no less than 13 routes.

She added: “Business passengers will be well catered for this summer, with the return of services to Frankfurt with Lufthansa, twice-daily services to Amsterdam Schiphol with KLM and the much-anticipated return of a daily service to Paris Charles de Gaulle with Air France.”

Managing Director at Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy added: “We have a great team in Cork Airport, working hard every day to make your passenger journey easier.

“We strive to provide friendly service, in a spotlessly clean building with short, easy security queues, friendly greetings upon your return trip and fast baggage return to get you on your way quickly.

“Our travel advisory remains to arrive 90 minutes before your flight, and we will see you safely on your way. If you have not tried Cork Airport in a while for your family summer holiday, give it a try this year. ”