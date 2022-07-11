Days out in ancient Celtic lands
Travel

Days out in ancient Celtic lands

Skomer Island

To celebrate the historic Celtic connection between three Welsh counties and three Irish counties — Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford, Celtic Routes aims to showcase a long historic connection through its roads less travelled, through a landscape that ruffles and folds, climbs and descends, till it reaches the pugnacious coastline.

Here’s just a few Celtic Beacons on the way

Kayaking along the River Teifi, Carmarthenshire

The River Teifi is one of Wales’ longest rivers, stretching through the borders of Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire. As the river enters Carmarthenshire, kayakers and canoers can access the river via activity groups like Llandysul Paddlers.

Surf's up!

Surfing at Llangrannog, Ceredigion

Known for its stunning golden sands and fabulous surf, Llangrannog is a great option for those wanting to experience crystal blue Welsh waters on a surfboard.

Nestled between dramatic cliffs, Llangrannog’s sandy cove offers a very surfable coastline. Cilborth beach is easily accessible from Llangrannog at low tide and can also be accessed down a steep flight of steps from the Ceredigion Coast Path.

Surfing at Borth, Ceredigion

Ceredigion’s coastline is a favourite for water sport experts and beginners alike. Hugewaves, sheltered coves and a beautiful coastline to explore.

Dunmore East

Stand up paddle at Dunmore East, Waterford

Dunmore East is a hub of every watery sport available. Surrounded by secluded coves and dramatic coastlines, the crystal waters of Dunmore East are the perfect place to try SUP, whether you’re just starting out or a paddling pro.

Bunmahon, Co. Waterford

Surfing at Bunmahon, Waterford

Known as the Copper Coast — copper mines, at one time, you see — Bunmahon is one of Ireland’s most famous surfing spots, and home to a renowned surf school.

Curracloe, Wexford

A remarkable dune system just north of Wexford Harbour boasts a peat bog at the lowest level of the sandy beach at low tide — surf and turf in one go. There are wooden walkways across the more inaccessible parts of the sunken bog, with benches which allow you to sit and contemplate the scenery, and information boards to tell you what's what.

Hook Head

Coastal canoeing at Hook Head, Wexford

Hook head is one of Ireland’s most famous landmarks, with Hook Lighthouse, the world’s oldest operational lighthouse dating back to the 13th century.

Kayakers can explore magical sea caves of the peninsula, and paddle past the light house — a shining example of history if there ever was one.

Surfing at Brittas Bay, Wicklow

Brittas Bay is one of the most famous shorelines of the east coast. According to legend it could have been the initial landing point of St Patrick in Ireland in the 6th century — when he first came as a slave.

Known for one of the best surfing areas on the east coast, Brittas Bay is a great place for surfing beginners and pros alike, with a local surf school that runs regular lessons.

Kayaking and canoeing at Bray, Wicklow

The biggest town in Wicklow, Bray is known as the Gateway to the Garden of Ireland. Walking, rambling, kayaking, and coasteering are all on offer.

Bird lovers will enjoy the abundance of Gannet, Kittiwake, Guillemots, Black Guillemots, Razorbills, Shags and Cormorants that dot the rocks across the Bray coastline.

Island hopping in Pembroke

Famous for their wildlife, from puffins to seals, the waters surrounding the islands of Skomer and Skokholm are ideal for snorkelling. Aside from a wonderful underwater flora, look out for whales, dolphins and bluefin tuna.

Paddleboarding at Marloe Sands

Stand up paddleboarders at Marloes Sands, Pembrokeshire,

can gently float past rockpools shimmering with tiny fish and shrimp, by a seascape that the word rugged barely does justice.

For more information about Celtic Routes and the different locations across West Wales and East Ireland, visit https://celticroutes.info/

See More: Celtic Routes, Travel, Wales

Related

Ryanair to restart flights from Belfast International next summer
Travel 3 days ago

Ryanair to restart flights from Belfast International next summer

By: Connell McHugh

Return to Greece
Travel 1 week ago

Return to Greece

By: Maria Boyle

New routes to Cardiff and Southampton from Belfast announced by Aer Lingus regional
Travel 2 weeks ago

New routes to Cardiff and Southampton from Belfast announced by Aer Lingus regional

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Liz Truss joins race to become Prime Minister
News 5 hours ago

Liz Truss joins race to become Prime Minister

By: Connell McHugh

Irish Athletic Boxing Association set to have its funding cut if reform is not implemented
Sport 7 hours ago

Irish Athletic Boxing Association set to have its funding cut if reform is not implemented

By: Connell McHugh

'Manipulative' Co. Down pensioner jailed for sexual assaults on child and young woman
News 1 day ago

'Manipulative' Co. Down pensioner jailed for sexual assaults on child and young woman

By: Gerard Donaghy

Three jailed over 'brutal and sickening' killing of father-of-nine Edward Meenan in Derry
News 1 day ago

Three jailed over 'brutal and sickening' killing of father-of-nine Edward Meenan in Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

'It used to be Surf or Daz': TD's rambling washing powder speech in the Dáil goes viral
News 1 day ago

'It used to be Surf or Daz': TD's rambling washing powder speech in the Dáil goes viral

By: Gerard Donaghy