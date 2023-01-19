Six stunning destinations in Ireland and Wales feature in Celtic Experience Collection

A COLLABORATION across the Irish Sea which brought six Welsh and Irish counties together in 2018 has expanded its offering for 2023.

The tourism heritage project known as the Celtic Routes was founded five years ago, to “showcase the ancient and primal relationship between West Wales and Ireland’s Ancient East”.

This year they have launched their Celtic Experience Collection - a range of unique experiences that will help those visiting the six counties to get closer to the Celtic spirit and to understand and celebrate the places and people they are visiting.

The experiences included in the Collection, which are located across Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion, Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford, have been specifically curated to “help bring Celtic culture, spirit and soul to new audiences”, the organisation confirms.

They have also been themed by special interest, to include Arts and Crafts, Heritage, Pilgrimage, Wellness and Mindfulness, Nature and Wildlife, Watersports and Multi-Activity.

Speaking about the launch of the Celtic Experience Collection, Oonagh Messette, Celtic Routes Project Officer at Wexford County Council, said: “When the Celtic Routes project was established it was our intention to showcase the ancient and primal relationship between West Wales and Ireland’s Ancient East to new eyes and ears and to encourage new visitors to these very special places.

“And with the launch of the new Celtic Experience Collection we intend to develop this ambition still further,” she adds.

“To achieve this, we have been working with representatives from tourism businesses across all of the communities of the Celtic Routes to improve the depth of our offering by curating a collection of bookable experiences that we hope visitors will utilise to create travel itineraries that speak to their own interests and curiosities.”

The Celtic Experience Collection has its own dedicated section on the Celtic Routes website and currently features 78 experiences designed to appeal to a broad spectrum of visitors, from stargazers to adrenaline junkies.

Several of these experiences are completely new, whilst others may only be marketed on a local level and not easily available to potential visitors when they are planning their trip.

The listings on the Celtic Routes website can be searched by location either in Wales or Ireland, by county, or by the type of experience which can be identified by searching using thematic filters.

