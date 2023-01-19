Six stunning destinations in Ireland and Wales feature in Celtic Experience Collection
Travel

Six stunning destinations in Ireland and Wales feature in Celtic Experience Collection

Glendalough in Co. Wicklow features in the collection

A COLLABORATION across the Irish Sea which brought six Welsh and Irish counties together in 2018 has expanded its offering for 2023.

The tourism heritage project known as the Celtic Routes was founded five years ago, to “showcase the ancient and primal relationship between West Wales and Ireland’s Ancient East”.

The Black Mountains in Carmarthenshire

This year they have launched their Celtic Experience Collection - a range of unique experiences that will help those visiting the six counties to get closer to the Celtic spirit and to understand and celebrate the places and people they are visiting.

The experiences included in the Collection, which are located across Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion, Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford, have been specifically curated to “help bring Celtic culture, spirit and soul to new audiences”, the organisation confirms.

Tregaron Mountain in Ceredigion

They have also been themed by special interest, to include Arts and Crafts, Heritage, Pilgrimage, Wellness and Mindfulness, Nature and Wildlife, Watersports and Multi-Activity.

Speaking about the launch of the Celtic Experience Collection, Oonagh Messette, Celtic Routes Project Officer at Wexford County Council, said: “When the Celtic Routes project was established it was our intention to showcase the ancient and primal relationship between West Wales and Ireland’s Ancient East to new eyes and ears and to encourage new visitors to these very special places.

Beyond the Trees at Avondale, Co. Wicklow

“And with the launch of the new Celtic Experience Collection we intend to develop this ambition still further,” she adds.

“To achieve this, we have been working with representatives from tourism businesses across all of the communities of the Celtic Routes to improve the depth of our offering by curating a collection of bookable experiences that we hope visitors will utilise to create travel itineraries that speak to their own interests and curiosities.”

St Declans and Ardmore in Co. Waterford

The Celtic Experience Collection has its own dedicated section on the Celtic Routes website and currently features 78 experiences designed to appeal to a broad spectrum of visitors, from stargazers to adrenaline junkies.

Several of these experiences are completely new, whilst others may only be marketed on a local level and not easily available to potential visitors when they are planning their trip.

Llyn y Fan in Carmarthenshire

The listings on the Celtic Routes website can be searched by location either in Wales or Ireland, by county, or by the type of experience which can be identified by searching using thematic filters.

For further information click here.

See More: Celtic Experience Collection, Celtic Routes, Ireland, Wales

Related

Tourism Ireland reveals €78m plan to attract overseas holiday-makers in 2023
Travel 2 days ago

Tourism Ireland reveals €78m plan to attract overseas holiday-makers in 2023

By: Fiona Audley

Ryanair announces four new Belfast International Airport routes
Travel 4 weeks ago

Ryanair announces four new Belfast International Airport routes

By: Connell McHugh

From farm, market and field to fork - Ireland is an island of many flavours
Travel 1 month ago

From farm, market and field to fork - Ireland is an island of many flavours

By: Irish Post

Latest

Detectives renew appeal for information one month on from murder of mother-to-be Natalie McNally
News 19 hours ago

Detectives renew appeal for information one month on from murder of mother-to-be Natalie McNally

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police welcome jail sentence for Derry man convicted of sexual offences
News 19 hours ago

Police welcome jail sentence for Derry man convicted of sexual offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Community 'horrified' following fatal Co. Tyrone house fire as police name victim
News 20 hours ago

Community 'horrified' following fatal Co. Tyrone house fire as police name victim

By: Gerard Donaghy

‘SHOCKING FIGURES’: PSNI received 3604 domestic abuse calls over Christmas period
News 1 day ago

‘SHOCKING FIGURES’: PSNI received 3604 domestic abuse calls over Christmas period

By: Fiona Audley

Irish tourism chief will step down after 21 years with organisation
Business 1 day ago

Irish tourism chief will step down after 21 years with organisation

By: Fiona Audley