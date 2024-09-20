Double the fun in Majorca

Holidaying with friends and family is fantastic in theory but can be challenging to meet everyone's wants and needs. On a recent trip to Majorca, Maria Boyle, along with her daughters Daisy, 20, and Evie, 19, and her best friend Marie, discovered the perfect destinations that cater to everyone: Porto Petro on the island’s southeastern coast and the vibrant capital of Palma...

WE chose Ikos Porto Petro, a five-star, all-inclusive resort, for the first part of our holiday. With one kilometre of pristine coastline, two sandy coves, five pools, and picture-perfect sea views, it ticked all the boxes.

Plus, its location was perfect: the pretty Porto Petro Marina is a one-minute stroll away, with historic villages close by, not to mention Mondragó Natural Park, with its forested coastal walks and pristine coves.

Accommodation options include elegantly designed rooms, suites, and bungalows (one, two, and three-bedroom catering to couples and families of all sizes).

Interiors are Mediterranean influenced, infused with Mallorcan laid-back luxury, with guest comfort a priority.

We booked a one-bedroom deluxe suite with a huge bathroom, double basins, shower, and freestanding bath.

Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors led to a spacious balcony with outdoor seating, overlooking the pools, manicured gardens, and coastline.

The living space with a flat-screen TV, Nespresso machine, and a fully stocked mini bar, which is replenished daily, offered us a great flexible space, accommodating two full-sized beds for my daughters without us having to give up the sofa.

Everyone was happy.

Like the six other award-winning resorts in its collection, Ikos Porto Petro operates on a 100 per cent renewable energy, zero waste basis, while also offering guests sustainable experiences, including a local drive adventure with a complimentary Tesla.

It has also just been named the first BREEAM-certified new construction hotel on the island in recognition of its sustainable building.

The food at Ikos Porto Petro is on another level, with Michelin-standard dishes served across five à la carte restaurants.

Our favourites included Oliva for top-notch Spanish cuisine, Seasons for Mediterranean-inspired lunches, Anaya for incredible Asian dishes, and Fresco, serving an excellent choice of Italian dishes.

The Beach Club restaurant is a great spot to enjoy incredible lunches and a glass of rosé with views of the turquoise waters.

Another day, following a visit to the charming town of Santanyí (highly recommend the outdoor market on Wednesday and Saturday mornings), we ate at Ikos’s Market restaurant. Its expansive buffet included freshly made pizzas, pasta bars, Japanese, Peruvian, and Asado grilled meats, and a range of desserts. The choices are endless. Oh, and there’s also the resort’s Gelato bar, which serves the most delicious ice cream, frozen yoghurts, plus homemade chocolate and popcorn daily – all complimentary, of course.

Premium drinks, including Tattinger fizz, poolside cocktails and mocktails, elevate the Ikos experience.

At dinner, the resort’s knowledgeable sommelier expertly matched dishes with wines from its well-stocked cellar.

Entertainment at the resort is curated and includes live DJs at the Beach Club, after-dinner music in the bar, and live shows in the dedicated theatre.

The list of daily activities on offer is enticing and appeals to all ages too.

For younger ones, there is a crèche, kids, and teen clubs.

During our visit, we enjoyed morning yoga, pilates, and coastal walks.

Evie, who is training for a half marathon, did a guided jog around the area and made use of the fully stocked gym.

Giant chess, tennis courts, table tennis, circuit training, and mountain biking are also on offer.

Safe to say, everyone in our group was entertained. The phrase ‘I’m bored’ certainly does not exist at Ikos!

One of the highlights of our stay was a guided jet ski tour of the coastline.

We were all novices but quickly mastered the jet ski and explored a small part of Majorca's 550 km coastline and 300 beaches and coves.

It was a great activity to do all together, somewhat adrenaline-fuelled, and a lasting memory of a truly perfect family and friends’ holiday at Ikos Porto Petro.

Exploring Palma’s Cultural and Culinary Scene

On our way home, we decided to do a quick overnight stay in Majorca’s capital to find out if Palma was welcoming visitors given the recent negative media headlines.

We checked into the four-star Nakar Hotel due to its central location and booked a Drinks & Bites in Palma private food tour with Viator.

We headed to our first stop: Molta Barra, a lively tapas bar in the heart of Palma’s Old Town, frequented by Palmarites, and enjoyed craft beers and pintxos.

Next stop was Ca’n Joan De S’Aigo, the oldest coffee shop in Palma, followed by the rustic Bar Dia for traditional dishes, including the seasonal caracoles (snails) and Sobrasada, a traditional raw cured, spicy sausage which is regarded as a Balearic island delicacy.

We are glad to report that locals were friendly, delighted to welcome us into their city.

For our last day, we enjoyed a three-hour walking tour of Palma with a private guide, taking in its 14th-century Gothic cathedral known as La Seu and the Royal Palace of La Almudaina, which is the official residence of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain when they visit.

We explored the old Jewish Quarter, took in historic monuments and churches, and peeked into pretty courtyards in private houses scattered around its historic Old Town.

The girls managed to do a spot of speed shopping on the leafy Passeig del Born Avenue (known as Palma’s Golden Mile) and Avinguda de Jaume III. The perfect ending for a family and friends’ holiday that pleased every single person in our party.

Where to stay:

Room rates at Ikos Porto Petro start from 446 Euros per room per night on an all-inclusive basis. ikosresorts.com.

Getting there:

British Airways offers flights from Dublin to London starting at £39 each way and from London to Palma from £76 each way. Book now at ba.com.

Further information:

Palma Tourism Board: visitpalma.com/en.

Historical walking tour: tomirguiasmallorca.com/en.