Dublin Airport prepares for lower numbers over Christmas due to passenger cap

DUBLIN AIRPORT is to welcome less passengers over the Christmas period due to a passenger cap in place at the site.

The number of people travelling to and from the airport will be “more subdued than normal due to the impact of the passenger cap” the organisation said in a statement made today.

Under Dublin Airport's planning permission, it is limited to managing 32 million passengers a year, a figure it is already set to breach for 2024 following a busy summer period.

“Around 90,000 fewer passengers will travel this Christmas compared to last year, due to airlines not being able to add extra services on popular routes as they typically would at this time of year to cater for demand,” Dublin Airport explained.

That said, they still expect to see 1.4 million passengers travel through the airport over the festive season, with an average of 80,000 passengers every day between Wednesday, December 18 and Sunday, January 5.

The busiest day in the run up to Christmas will be Friday, December 20, they confirm, with when around 93,000 passengers will move through the airport's two terminals.

December 27 is set to be the busiest day post-Christmas, when around 97,000 passengers are set to pass through.

The airport will close on Christmas Day – the only day it closes year round – although a skeleton team will remain on duty, including the airport's Fire and Rescue and Airport Police.

"As the festive season approaches, Dublin Airport becomes a gateway for families, friends and loved ones to reunite,” Graeme McQueen, Media Relations Manager at Dublin Airport, said.

“The airport team is dedicated to ensuring a smooth and festive experience for everyone passing through our doors.”

He added: "The next couple of weeks will be busy in the terminals, but the airport team is looking forward to making your experience as seamless as possible.

“As always in the days leading up to Christmas we will have lots of music and entertainment in our Arrivals Halls to give people the festive feels when reuniting with their loved ones.”

Mr McQueen explained: "Christmas is a magical time at Dublin Airport and the team has been working hard since early Summer to put together our most expansive musical programme to date.

“Starting from today, more than 40 schools, choirs, and local acts will perform in the terminals, culminating on Christmas Eve, with a very special performance by the Dublin Gospel Choir.

"For those travelling home for Christmas, we know how special this time of year is and whether you’re reuniting with loved ones or bringing holiday cheer to those near and far, we wish you a safe, smooth, and joyful journey.

“While the passenger cap is holding back numbers flying this Christmas, it won't restrict the high levels of festive spirit and emotion that is synonymous with Dublin Airport at this time of year.”

Dublin Airport has applied to Fingal County Council (FCC) to increase the current terminals passenger cap of 32 million passengers a year to 40 million as part of a broader Infrastructure Application (IA).

The IA seeks permission for a range of significant sustainable investments to facilitate the projected growth of passengers through Dublin Airport.