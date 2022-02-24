EGYPTAIR to launch Dublin-Cairo service this summer

EGYPTAIR, the national airline of Egypt, has announced that it will launch a new direct Dublin-Cairo service beginning this summer.

Commencing on 2 June, it will operate four times a week and will be Ireland's first scheduled air service to and from Egypt.

Headquartered at Cairo International Airport, the airline operates passenger and freight services to more that 75 destinations in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas.

Speaking about the announcement, Managing Director of Dublin Airport Vincent Harrison said:

"We’re very pleased to welcome EGYPTAIR to Ireland and to add Cairo to Dublin Airport’s extensive route network.

"Cairo is one of the world’s great cities and we will be working closely with EGYPTAIR to promote this new route, which will be welcomed by both business and leisure travellers."

The Chairman and CEO of EGYPTAIR Captain Amr Nabil said he was glad to announced the new route.

"We as EGYPTAIR expect potential traffic between the two countries connecting the customers to beyond Dublin and Cairo on EGYPTAIR extended network in the Middle East and Africa with state of the art fleet of aircraft.

"EGYPTAIR is planning to operate its newest A320 NEO providing 16 seats in business class and 126 seats in economy class. The aircraft is further equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity and on-board mobile roaming service."

"Due to Ireland’s significant location on the western part of the European continent, Dublin Airport represents a strategic hub for passengers flying to Egypt’s top leisure destinations; namely Sharm El-Sheikh, Hurghada, Luxor and Aswan, in addition to EGYPTAIR network reaching more than 40 destinations in the Middle East and Africa and more destinations would be added in the near future," he added.

His Excellency, Sean O’Regan the Irish Ambassador to Egypt cited the new route as a great opportunity for tourism and trade:

"This is a significant development in relations between Egypt and Ireland and opens up great opportunities for people to people contact through tourism and trade."

Similarly, His Excellency Khaled Sarwat, the Egyptian Ambassador to Ireland said the "direct flights will strongly support the rates of trade and investment between the two states."

With a metropolitan area population of 20 million, Cairo is the largest city in the Arab world. It is located on the banks of the Nile, and the famous Pyramids at Giza and the Sphinx are less than 10 miles from the city centre.

