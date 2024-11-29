Enjoy a nautical but nice Christmas at a luxury super yacht hotel

FANCY doing something different for Christmas? Feeling like pushing the boat out?

The Sunborn Yacht Hotel in London will certainly fit the bill.

Britain’s only luxury super yacht hotel moored in Royal Victoria Dock has announced its festive season offering — and it’s decking its decks with holly and ivy with a real touch of luxury.

You board the mega-yacht, not via a gangplank as you might imagine — but via a sweeping golden staircase that takes you aloft (or is it abaft?), past the very impressive chandelier, to the upper floors. In the restaurant, the cocktail bar or the gin bar you’ll get a first-class view of London’s city skyline while you sip your drink.

The Finnish-built vessel is classically designed, with the 136 bedrooms all generously proportioned and equipped with flatscreen TV and all manner of digital wizardry, wifi etc.

The four suites have private saunas, just the thing for relaxation after a hard day of non-seafaring.

The yacht, you see, doesn’t actually go anywhere so sea-sickness is not a problem, except for the very sensitive.

The tariff over Christmas is:

Christmas Eve – rooms from £290 for a Classic (includes three course dinner, overnight stay and breakfast)

Christmas Day – rooms from £325 for a Classic (includes four course lunch or dinner, overnight stay and breakfast)

Two night Christmas package – rooms from £295 for a Classic per night (includes Christmas Eve 3 Course Dinner, Two Nights Stay, Christmas Day Breakfast, Christmas Day 4 Course Dinner & a Boxing Day Breakfast.)

New Year’s Eve – rooms are from £844 for a classic per night includes dinner, live music followed by the DJ, overnight stay and breakfast)

For bookings or further info click here.

The Sunborn Gibraltar is also a popular spot

Rocking around the Rock

Sunborn also have a yacht hotel in Gibraltar if you fancy feeling massively maritimey on the Med.

Like the London ship, the Gibraltar Sunborn’ lavish bedrooms and suites ensure there’s no danger of cabin fever. Make the yacht your base and some of Spain’s great set pieces are within easy reach

Top deck restaurant The Barbary gives you dinner with a view across the Rock of Gibraltar.

The hotel also features bars, a cocktail lounge, casino, rooftop swimming pool and sunbathing deck.

Sunborn’s Infinity Spa is also on hand to relax you and prepare you for the year ahead

Sunborn Gibraltar five-star yacht hotel is moored at Ocean Village Marina and the ideal location to see in the New Year, with the benefit of the Mediterranean climate.

This year, Sunborn Gibraltar has two fabulously festive packages to entice guests.

The Christmas Package, from £595 for two people for two nights includes:

Breakfast buffet, Christmas Day lunch, Christmas dinner (five course tasting menu) on Christmas Eve and Christmas pampering voucher at Sunborn Infinity Spa (worth £50.00)

The New Year’s Eve Package aboard the yacht is £490 for two people for one night or £840 for two people for three nights. There’s a New Year’s Eve dinner party and afterparty with live music and dancing until stupid o’clock. And a very thoughtful late check out on 1st January 2025

For futher information or booking click here.