‘Important’ flight route connecting London with Northern Ireland protected for two years

FUNDING has been confirmed to protect an ‘important’ flight route connecting London with Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland’s Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has confirmed funding of £4.626m to continue flights from the City of Derry Airport (CoDA) to London Heathrow.

Operated by Loganair, the route is jointly funded by the Department for Transport and the Department for the Economy.

The joint funding allocation is for the next two financial years from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2027, with airline Loganair set to continue operating the flights.

“I am pleased to announce the funding of this important route between the City of Derry Airport and London Heathrow for an additional two years,” Minister Archibald said.

“This route plays a vital role in providing the North West with connectivity to other parts of Europe and the Rest of the World through the PSO route to London Heathrow,” she added.

“CoDA acts as a catalyst for the local and regional economy by providing enhanced air connectivity and tourism benefits, whilst also contributing to the wider economic growth of the North West region.”

In 2017 the UK Department for Transport granted a Public Service Obligation (PSO) between CoDA and London which has remained in place ever since.