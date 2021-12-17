Ireland wins best European destination at Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards
Travel

Ireland wins best European destination at Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards

IRELAND HAS won the title of best travel destination in Europe at the 2021 Travel Weekly Choice Awards.

Travel Weekly is the a publication of note for the travel industry, and this year was its 19th annual Readers Choice Awards.

The awards represent what Travel Weekly's audience of travel advisors considers the best of the best in 79 categories of travel.

The event was held in person at a black tie gala ceremony at the Conrad in New York on 16 December.

Ireland was chosen by readers as the best destination in Europe, beating England, France, Greece, Iceland and Italy.

This is the eighth year in a row for Ireland to have won the award.

An open ballot phase of the voting was conducted during the summer, and readers were invited to write in the names of any company, place or person they believed best exemplified a particular category.

The leading vote recipients were identified as finalists, and a second round of voting on those names took place in autumn.

