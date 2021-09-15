Ireland's Cliffs of Moher revealed as one of the most popular selfie spots in the entire world

IT'S OFFICIAL-- Ireland is one of the best places in the world for selfies.

It's not surprising, given the Emerald Isle's gorgeous countryside and beaches, the sprawling views from mountain peaks and iconic city spots such as the Ha'penny Bridge or the Latin Quarter-- but there's one place that stands out above all the rest.

Ireland's breathtaking Cliffs of Moher in County Clare, over 650 feet high and offering incredible views across the wild Atlantic Ocean, are insanely popular with tourists from both abroad and closer to home-- last year it was voted by the Irish people as being their favourite place to visit.

Now the famous cliffs have been revealed by international travel magazine Enjoy Travel as one of the most popular places in the entire world to take a selfie.

Analysing data from social media, the Cliffs of Moher were revealed to be the 25th most-popular place in the world to take a selfie, being tagged in 634,375 selfies on Instagram and a whopping 5 million on TikTok.

Describing the spectacularly beautiful cliffs, Enjoy Travel gushed over the "cinematic, breathtaking" headlands, "one of the biggest attractions in Ireland".

"Stand anywhere and take a selfie and the background will be spectacular. For uninterrupted views of the Aran Islands and Galway Bay visit the round stone lookout called O’Brien’s Tower.

"For even more dramatic panoramic views, following the Doolin Cliff Walk and Coastal Trail. This will take you from the charming village of Doolin to the Cliffs of Moher."

The County Clare cliffs clinched the 25th spot in the list of the '25 most popular selfie spots in the world', meaning Ireland just barely claimed a place-- the top two spots were the most magical places on earth: Disneyland Paris and Disney World Florida.

The full list can be seen below, or to read more about each of the entries you can check out the website here.

The most popular selfie spots in the world