Matt Damon's Dublin 'quarantine home' sells for whopping €3.5 million
THE DUBLIN mansion that Hollywood star Matt Damon called home as the world first went into lockdown has sold for a breathtaking €3.5 million.

Last spring, as the coronavirus first hit Irish shores and the people of Ireland went into a panicked hibernation, there was one thing keeping the nation entertained-- Matt Damon.

The actor had been filming a new movie in County Dublin when the emergency began, and rather than returning to America, he decided to stay in Dalkey with his family and became somewhat of a local, being spotted perusing cafés, swimming at the beach and carrying his clothes in a Supervalu bag in a now-classic image.

Matt Damon says living in Dalkey is ‘like a fairytale’ and praises ‘badass’ Leo Varadkar.

But all good things come to an end, and eventually Damon packed up and returned to the US-- and the mansion he called home went back up for rent on Airbnb, so that anyone wishing to live the Matt Damon quarantine experience could do so (As long as you were willing to shell out €7,300 a week).

Image: Airbnb

But less than a year later and the five-star property-- designed by Formula 1 driver Eddie Irvine-- was removed from Airbnb and put on the property market-- and has now sold for 3.5 million.

Image: Airbnb

There's no word on who the new owner of the five-bedroom mansion complete with saunas, jacuzzis and plunge pools is, but as their new neighbours will include the likes of Bono and Enya, there's a good chance its another famous face.

Image: Airbnb

While the house itself is of course beautiful, there's a high chance the high-profile visitor could have upped the price a bit: while living in Dalkey, Matt Damon appeared on local radio station Spin 1038 where he described life in the town as "like a fairytale" and "one of the most beautiful places we've ever been".

 

