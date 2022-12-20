Ryanair announces four new Belfast International Airport routes

RYANAIR HAS today announced four additional routes for its comeback to Belfast International Airport for Summer 2023.

The return to Belfast International will now consist of 16 total routes including, with the newly announced routes to connecting the city to Budapest, Cardiff, Mallorca and Valencia.

Over 140 weekly flights to and from Belfast International will take place, with two aircraft being based there from the beginning of the season.

Ryanair’s Director of Digital & Marketing, Dara Brady said about the new routes:

"We are pleased to announce four additional routes at our new base at Belfast International for Summer’23 to the exciting destinations of Budapest, Cardiff, Mallorca, and Valencia. We will operate 16 total routes and 2 based aircraft representing an investment of $200m and the creation of over 800 direct/indirect jobs at Belfast International.

"To encourage additional investment from all airlines from next Summer onward, the UK Government must immediately scrap ADP taxes for all flights, which currently put the UK at risk of losing air traffic to competing European countries."

Graham Keddie, Managing Director, Belfast International Airport said:

"The addition of a further four new routes by Ryanair is a fantastic way to end 2022.

"These exciting new destinations, particularly Budapest and Cardiff, which are both previously unserved, are most welcome and will provide further connectivity from Northern Ireland. From March 2023 Ryanair will now operate 16 new routes and base two aircraft providing a real boost to the local tourism and business economy.”

Ryanair are launching a seat sale with fares from £29.99 for travel from April 2023 until October 2023 to celebrate the route announcements, which must be booked by tomorrow 21 December.