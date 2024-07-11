Ryanair celebrates milestone as it carries 30million passengers through Birmingham Airport
Ryanair celebrates milestone as it carries 30million passengers through Birmingham Airport

RYANAIR is celebrating flying its 30millionth passenger through Birmingham Airport this month.

The Irish airline first began operations from the West Midlands spot in 1987, which began with a single route from Birmingham to Knock in the west of Ireland.

Today the no-frills airline operates 50 routes from the airport, connecting 17 countries across Europe.

It also has seven Birmingham based aircraft – following an investment of $700m - which support over 2400 local jobs.

“We are delighted to celebrate over 30 million Ryanair passengers through Birmingham Airport,” Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan said this week.

“This significant milestone resounds Ryanair’s continued growth and investment in Birmingham.”

She added: “This Summer Ryanair is operating our biggest ever schedule to/from Birmingham Airport with over 400 weekly flights across 50 routes, including Ryanair’s nione new summer sunshine routes to Agadir, Berlin, Budapest, Marrakesh, Paphos, Paris, Seville, Tirana and Valencia.

“We look forward to carrying millions more passengers on Ryanair’s low-fare flights to/from Birmingham over the years to come.”

