Ryanair marks major milestone at Belfast airport

MORE than six million people have been carried through Belfast International Airport via Ryanair flights the Irish airline has confirmed.

The low-cost airline has been operating out of the Northern Irish airport since 2016.

It now has two aircraft based at the site, where it boasts a schedule of 176 weekly flights across 19 routes, including a newly announced route to Kaunas.

This week the airline reached its six million passenger milestone at the airport.

“We’re pleased to announce that Ryanair has carried over six million passengers through Belfast International Airport since we began operations back in 2016,” Ryanair’s Director of Comms, Jade Kirwan, said.

“This significant milestone showcases Ryanair’s continued support and investment for Belfast, delivering important connectivity, traffic, tourism, jobs, and economic growth for Northern Ireland.”

She added: “This summer, Ryanair is operating a robust schedule to/from Belfast with 176 weekly flights across 19 routes, including our new Kaunas route.

“This schedule will largely operate on our two Belfast based aircraft – an investment of $200m and supporting over 1,000 local jobs.”