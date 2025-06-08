Tourism Ireland's new Unrushed campaign urges holidaymakers to slow down and savour Ireland's delights

TOURISM IRELAND has launched a new campaign aimed at holidaymakers with a sense of exploration who want to immerse themselves in the culture of their destination.

The Ireland Unrushed campaign is expected to reach 70m people, positioning Ireland as the perfect destination to slow down and connect with nature, culture and communities as tourists savour all Ireland has to offer.

The campaign is based on research that shows that 80 per cent of overseas visitors who choose non-sun holidays are seeking a sense of exploration on their trips.

As such, it highlights experiences in nature and in local communities, encouraging visitors to enjoy journeying around the island of Ireland.

The campaign includes a series of videos highlighting breath-taking landscapes and 'slow tourism' activities.

They are accompanied by a message reminding viewers that 'you may find, when you slow down, you feel more'and feature an atmospheric song by Irish musician Lōwli.

'The perfect place to slow down'

At the launch this week, Alice Mansergh, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said the campaign promotes Ireland as the perfect place to slow down and immerse yourself in your surroundings.

"We are excited to launch Ireland Unrushed today to inspire visitors to choose Ireland this year for their travel," she said.

"Research shows 80 per cent of visitors who choose non-sun holidays are motivated by a desire to explore — whether that's getting out and about in nature, delving into culture or meeting local people.

"Fifty per cent of potential holidaymakers say they would spend more on sustainable accommodation and experiences, so there is a positive interest also in enjoying destinations responsibly.

"At Tourism Ireland, we're showcasing inspiring journeys around the island of Ireland, to win hearts, minds and trips.

"Our new Ireland Unrushed campaign positions Ireland as the perfect place to slow down, connect more deeply with people and landscapes and refresh.

"When visitors choose Ireland, dwell for longer and explore more, the economic and community benefits of tourism across the island are increased."

Immersive holiday ideas

The Ireland Unrushed campaign is running on leading video platforms, social and digital channels in Britain, the US, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands, as well as in other key tourism markets around the world.

It is live across the month of June and will reach an estimated 70m people.

The campaign includes dedicated digital materials on Tourism Ireland's international website, highlighting 10 journeys that showcase slower-paced and more immersive holiday ideas to prospective overseas holidaymakers.

Tourism Ireland is partnering with local industry across the island of Ireland to showcase 'slow tourism' experiences — from travelling inland waterways by boat to experiencing locally grown produce on a coastal food tour, or journeying by train around cities like Cork, Dublin or Belfast to explore the local beaches, villages and hiking trails.