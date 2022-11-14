The data-driven platform that is transforming football

Delphlyx is an analytics platform built with a simple goal: using data to make data-based player recruitment simple to use and easy to understand.

With more and more football clubs looking to add analytics to their scouting process, there’s a demand for off-the-shelf solutions that are accessible to the majority of clubs.

With a user interface that draws universal praise, Delphlyx provides just that. Simplifying the talent identification process, the platform allows sporting directors, scouts, and analysts to get an idea of a player’s profile, allowing them to better plan the next phase of their scouting. With a focus on ensuring that advanced data can be boiled down a simple format, the platform is designed for decision markers and directors to capture a snapshot of a player.

Remarkably, Delphlyx offers player data from approximately 100 leagues around the world, with the ability to quickly generate a radar for each player, giving users a snapshot of what they offer on the pitch. With a focus on ensuring the platform has real world use, rather than just being an exercise in statistics, each player profile also includes information that’s invaluable to clubs, such as the time remaining on their contract, their GBE eligibility, their EU passport status, and who their agent is.

Delphlyx has a proprietary valuation model that generates two values for a player: player value and transfer value. The value is based on their statistical output and measured against historic transfer to try and provide an objective valuation of what a player offers.

Always looking to ensure that the platform offers real-world value, the predicted transfer value takes a player’s value and applies content to it, using factors such as how long they have remaining on their contract, and the level of club they’re playing, to try and predict what kind of fee they could move for.Delphlyx offers a suite of tools to make the scouting process as straightforward as possible.

Delphlyx offers rankings for each league they cover. Delphlyx’s model, based on their statistical weightings, ranks the top 20 players for each position, in every league that Delphlyx offers. Such tools allow users to identify players who are performing well in the data, but haven’t yet garnered the reputation to match. A key benefit of data-driven recruitment is the ability to get a jump on competitiors, and that’s exactly what Delphlyx’s rankings offer.

The platform offers a host of similar, data-based tools. Delphlyx’s similarity matrix allows you to find potential signings similar to a current player, searching through the plethora of leagues available on the platform to identify the players with the most similar statistical outputs.

It’s also possible to compare players, with data going back five seasons.One of the standout features of Delphlyx is the anonymous mode. Based on the theory that only the player should matter, rather than who represents them or who they’ve played. With anonymous mode switched on, player identities are hidden.

While a player’s data is still available to view, extraneous information that could clutter the decision making process is removed. This feature looks to ensure that clubs are able to recruit as efficiently as possible, giving them a second chance to look over players they might otherwise have ignored.A recent addition to the platform saw the launch of scatter graphs.

This tool offers a bespoke approach to recruitment analysis, with the possibility of focusing on a pair of specific traits. For example, a club looking to sign a defensive midfielder could create a graph plotting successful progressive passes p90 against ball recoveries p90, and get an overview on how defensive midfielders in a number of leagues balance these two.These are only the most recent additions at a start-up that’s continuing to grow, and pushing the boundaries of an exciting new space in player recruitment.