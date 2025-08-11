Ad ruling and Spanish strikes deal Ryanair a summer blow

RYANAIR is facing a difficult August, as it contends with both a regulatory ruling over a misleading advert and the threat of widespread strike action by its Spanish ground handling staff.

The airline has been found in breach of the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland’s (ASAI) code following a complaint about a banner ad on its website promoting a “big summer sale”.

The ad featured a statement that “prices will rise”, implying that fares would increase after the sale period.

The person who filed the complaint argued that this message was misleading, as they had purchased a flight during the sale that was later available at a lower price.

In response, Ryanair stated that the promotion was subject to availability and relied on a dynamic pricing model that adjusts fares according to demand.

Ryanair also submitted evidence showing that this particular flight was later sold at a higher price than during the period of the sale.

However, the ASAI’s independent Complaints Council determined that the ad created a false sense of urgency without offering any clarity on when prices would rise.

It concluded that the message likely pressured consumers into making immediate purchases under the assumption that fares would increase, which was not guaranteed.

The council found the ad to be misleading on three separate counts and has instructed Ryanair not to use the advertisement in its current form again.

This ruling came as part of a broader decision in which the complaints council upheld issues with nine advertisements across various brands and companies.

Ryanair is also bracing for industrial action in Spain, where more than 3,000 ground handling staff working for Azul Handling, which is part of Ryanair, are planning to strike.

The General Union of Workers (UGT) announced the state-wide strikes, claiming precarious working conditions and persistent breaches of the rights of workers.

The walkouts will begin on August 15 and will initially take place over three days at major airports, including Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga, Alicante, and Palma de Mallorca.

The strikes are then set to continue every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through to the end of 2025.

UGT claims the company has failed to consolidate hours for part-time staff, imposed additional shifts without consent and applied disproportionate disciplinary measures.

It also accuses Azul Handling of failing to comply with agreed pay and working conditions and restricting employees returning from medical leave.

José Grande, federal secretary of the UGT air sector, said the company’s conduct amounted to a “strategy of precariousness and pressure” that systematically ignores basic labour rights and union demands.

The union has called for Azul Handling to lift sanctions against staff and engage in genuine negotiations.

Until then, disruptions to Ryanair flights operating in and out of Spain are expected, particularly during peak travel times.