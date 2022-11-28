American burger chain announces plans to expand into Ireland

ICONIC AMERICAN hamburger brand, Wendy's, has announced plans to open in Ireland.

The company said on Monday that it is actively recruiting franchise partners to bring the fast-food restaurant chain to the country.

Founded in Ohio in the US in 1969, Wendy's has over 7,000 restaurants worldwide, including 25 in the UK after re-entering the market there last year.

The famous brand is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers and other signature items like chilli, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert.

Abigail Pringle is President, International & Chief Development Officer of The Wendy’s Company:

"As we continue to expand our international footprint, we are focused on building long-term relationships with franchisees in Ireland who want to grow with us, share our values and reflect the communities in which we operate."

There's no word yet on when or where the burger chain will open in Ireland.