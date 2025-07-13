Irish-based global consultancy firm CubeMatch expands presence in Britain with acquisition of DVCP
Irish-based global consultancy firm CubeMatch expands presence in Britain with acquisition of DVCP

The deal is the second major acquisition this year for CubeMatch

LEADING global consultancy firm CubeMatch, which is headquartered in Dublin, has expanded its presence in Britain with the acquisition of professional services company DVCP.

CubeMatch, which specialises in change and transformation for the financial sector, has secured an initial shareholding in the London-based firm and anticipates a full acquisition by the end of 2026.

It is the firm's second strategic acquisition this year following the acquisition of a stake in German consultancy BGK in April.

The latest deal represents a major expansion of CubeMatch's presence within the British financial services sector.

"Our partnership with DVCP marks a significant step forward in our UK growth strategy," said Tom Melville, Chief Executive Officer of CubeMatch.

"By bringing together DVCP's respected team of specialists and our own expertise, we are uniquely positioned to help clients tackle the most complex technology and regulatory challenges in financial services.

"We have a strong balance sheet and are well positioned to deliver on our strategy, delivering agile, expert-led transformation and innovation to clients globally, while continuing to seek additional acquisitions throughout this year."

Founded in 2020, DVCP specialises in financial services transformation, technology strategy and programme assurance.

In 2023, it gained recognition for its work on the first solvent wind-down of a British bank, devising and executing Masthaven Bank's withdrawal from the British market.

Recent engagements include programme assurance for leading British building societies and support to another solvent wind-down currently underway in the British banking sector.

CubeMatch was founded in 2002 and opened its Dublin office — where the group's senior leadership team is based — in 2010.

As well as Ireland and Britain, the company also has a presence in the Netherlands, Germany, Singapore and India.

CubeMatch provides services in strategic change, business and digital transformation, regulatory risk and compliance, data and technology, quality assurance and managed services.

