Construction leaders come together as Building Opportunities Roadshow gets underway in Ireland
Business

Construction leaders come together as Building Opportunities Roadshow gets underway in Ireland

Deirdre Shine from the Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce, Paul Whitnell from BITA, Marian Acreman of the Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce, Chris Davies from DRS Bonds, Sarah Murphy of The Irish Post and Peter Wilson, General Manger of the Lyrath Estate Hotel (Image: Jake Davis)

THE Building Opportunities Roadshow of Ireland kicked off tonight with their first event at the Lyrath Hotel.

The event, which will run over two weeks in venues across Ireland, has been organised by DRS Bond Management, in association with The Irish Post, the British Irish Trading Alliance (BITA), Ayming and the Construction Industry Federation of Ireland (CIF).

The event drew construction industry leaders and senior politicians (Image: Jake Davis)

These companies have travelled from London to visit cities across the country and look at building business opportunities between Britain and Ireland.

Advertisement

The first event took place this evening in the sunny surrounds of the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny.

The roadshow kicked off at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny (Image: Jake Davis)

It saw members of the construction industry in the Kilkenny region come together, along with senior politicians, to look at financing and networking opportunities from the hosting companies for the construction and property development sector in the region.

The next event will be held in The Westin in Dublin tomorrow evening, followed by Limerick on Thursday and Galway and Cork next week.

To register for any of the upcoming events visit ulterioreventsregistration.co.uk/irelandroadshow2018

Advertisement
(Image: Jake Davis)

Deirdre Shine from the Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce, Paul Whitnell from BITA, Marian Acreman of the Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce, Chris Davies from DRS Bonds, Sarah Murphy of The Irish Post and Peter Wilson, General Manger of the Lyrath Estate Hotel (Image: Jake Davis)

(Image: Jake Davis)

(Image: Jake Davis)
Advertisement

See More: Ayming, BITA, Business Opportunities Roadshow, Construction, Construction Industry Federation Of Ireand, DRS Bond Management

Related

Apple pays first instalment of €13 billion tax repayments to Ireland
News 2 weeks ago

Apple pays first instalment of €13 billion tax repayments to Ireland

By: Ryan Price

Mothercare Ireland distances itself from troubled namesake after 50 store closures
News 2 weeks ago

Mothercare Ireland distances itself from troubled namesake after 50 store closures

By: Sean Smith

Irish recruitment magnate makes substantial donation to former north London high school
Business 2 weeks ago

Irish recruitment magnate makes substantial donation to former north London high school

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Man pleads guilty to killing his mother after row over cup of tea
News 1 hour ago

Man pleads guilty to killing his mother after row over cup of tea

By: Gerard Donaghy

Vet issues warning for dog owners against lungworm as rescue dog almost died from parasite
News 6 hours ago

Vet issues warning for dog owners against lungworm as rescue dog almost died from parasite

By: Rebecca Keane

Gardai set up 50 'bait bikes' to catch Dublin thieves - and you can guess what happened next
News 9 hours ago

Gardai set up 50 'bait bikes' to catch Dublin thieves - and you can guess what happened next

By: Jack Beresford

'Like Groundhog Day' - Christine Lampard gives chilling evidence of stalker hell
News 9 hours ago

'Like Groundhog Day' - Christine Lampard gives chilling evidence of stalker hell

By: Rebecca Keane

Cancer scientists reveal new cloning treatment that cures mother 'dying' of breast cancer
News 11 hours ago

Cancer scientists reveal new cloning treatment that cures mother 'dying' of breast cancer

By: Sean Smith