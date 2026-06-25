Dublin Airport plans onsite solar farm extension

DUBLIN AIRPORT has lodged a planning application to extend its solar farms to increase its renewable energy capacity.

Daa has confirmed plans for a “significant ramping up of its renewable energy ambitions” through the installation of around 23,000 solar panels on a 48-acre site located to the east of the airport campus.

Dublin Airport’s first solar farm, a 28-acre site with 15,000 panels, became operational in late 2024.

If the second phase of solar farms are approved, the airport expects to see around 30 per cent of its electricity needs generated through them by 2030.

“It is very encouraging to see daa continue to explore and invest in renewable energy solutions,” Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien said this week.

“I was delighted to officially open the airport’s first solar farm last year and to see it generate 12 per cent of their electricity needs in 2025,” he added.

“Subject to planning permission, Phase 2 will catapult the contribution of renewable solar energy to 30 per centby mid-2028, helping Dublin Airport meet its commitment to reduce its emissions by 51% by 2030.”

Andrea Carroll, daa Group Director of Sustainability, said: “Aviation is one of the hardest industries to decarbonise and all parts of the sector must play their part.

“daa has a very ambitious programme of decarbonisation, with generating and using renewable energy a key pillar of our plan to reduce emissions in line with commitments under the National Climate Action Plan.

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