Dublin Airport invests €17m on Ireland’s first pantograph electric bus chargers

DUBLIN AIRPORT has invested €17m to install new cutting-edge pantograpgh electric bus chargers to serve its shuttle bus fleet.

The devices - which are the first to be installed in Ireland and were unveiled this month – run off an automated high-power system that uses retractable charging arms to rapidly power high-frequency electric buses at the end of their routes.

This removes the need for them to return to the depot to charge during the day.

“It is encouraging to see daa continuing to invest in sustainable travel and renewable energy solutions,” Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien said.

“Aviation is one of the hardest sectors to decarbonise and every initiative that helps reduce the impact of passenger travel is important,” he added.

“I was pleased to visit the airport recently to see the pantograph charging infrastructure in action, located close to the site of Dublin Airport’s future MetroLink station, which will also make a significant contribution to the decarbonisation of passenger travel.”

daa’s €17 million investment includes major voltage upgrades required for the new charging system and the pantograph infrastructure.

Part of this funding came from a €4.7m grant from the European Commission under the Connecting Europe Facility - Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Facility (CEF AFIF).

Aircoach, daa’s service partner, has invested €11m in the new electric bus fleet, with the airport’s transition to electric buses from diesel expected to save over 1470 tonnes of CO2e annually,

“Dublin Airport is delighted to be the first location in Ireland to harness the benefits of fast, pantograph charging for our electric shuttle buses,” daa Cghief Commercial and Development Officer Vincent Harrison said.

“This type of charging is well suited to high-frequency fixed routes, enabling smaller batteries and fast ‘opportunity’ charging instead of lengthy depot charging,” he added. “This means cleaner, quieter and more reliable journeys for passengers.

“Our investment in this infrastructure also helps to future-proof Dublin Airport and advance our sustainability ambitions.”

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