Irish tomato-growing brothers star in Marks and Spencer advert
A PAIR of tomato-growing brothers in Dublin are the stars of Marks and Spencer’s latest advertising campaign.

John and Matt Foley, from the coastal town of Rush in Co. Dublin, supply M&S with Rosa Vine, Tomalini and classic Salad tomatoes from their Kilbush Nurseries business.

M&S Food Ambassador Mark Moriarty met with the siblings to get an insight into how the sweetness of their produce is attributed to their coastal sea location.

John and Matt Foley, from Rush, Co. Dublin, supply M&S with Rosa Vine, Tomalini and classic Salad tomatoes

"It was a pleasure to meet John and Matt at Kilbush Nurseries in Rush,” he said.

“Seeing firsthand how the local environment contributes to the unique sweetness of their tomatoes was fascinating.

“Their commitment to growing the highest quality, seasonal produce, from planting in January to daily harvesting, truly showcases the passion that goes into every M&S tomato,” he added.

“It’s growers like the Foley brothers that ensure customers have access to top-quality products when they shop in M&S.”

The brothers are the latest producers to feature in the British chain’s new Farm to Foodhall advertising campaign.

Last month, Monaghan farmer Malachy Traynor featured in the first instalment tof the campaign.

“Our Farm to Foodhall campaign continues to champion the incredible work of our M&S Select Farms in Ireland,” Laura Harper, Trading Director for M&S Ireland and Northern Ireland, said.

“We are delighted to share the story of the Foley brothers’ farm in Co. Dublin, highlighting how their unique coastal location and dedication to environmental practices guarantee our customers fresh and delicious tasting and trusted tomatoes every time,” she added.

Watch the advert here…

