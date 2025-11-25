Dublin watering hole crowned best pub in Ireland
Business

Dublin watering hole crowned best pub in Ireland

A DUBLIN boozer has been crowned the National Pub of the Year in Ireland.

The Laurels in Clondalkin won the prestigious title at the annual Irish Pub Awards.

Held at the Mansion House this month, the pub, located on Main Street, also claimed the title of Best Local Pub, achieving a rare double win, at the yearly event.

The team behind The Laurels collected two gongs on the night

 

Their success follows an earlier victory this year, when The Laurels was named Local Bar of the Year at the Bar of the Year Awards.

Owned by Louis Fitzgerald and managed by Damien Long, The Laurels has deep ties in its local community, where it hosts a range of events including craft fairs and senior citizens’ afternoon teas.

It has a long-running Golf Society and its Laurels Cycle Crew has raised nearly €1.4m for charity through events including the Santa Cycle and the Galway to Dublin Cycle.

The Laurels has deep roots in its local community

“We are absolutely delighted that The Laurels has been recognised as both National Pub of the Year and National Local Pub of the Year,” owner Mr Fitzgerald said this week.

“This is the highest honour in our industry and a true credit to Damien and his fantastic team,” he added.

“Their dedication, passion, and genuine care for their customers and community shine through in everything they do.

“Across all our bars, restaurants, and hotels, we strive to deliver this same standard of excellence.

“We couldn’t be prouder of The Laurels and look forward to celebrating this success with our loyal customers in the weeks and months ahead.”

