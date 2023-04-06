Government offers €25k funding to help Irish businesses grow online presence and sales

A GOVERNMENT scheme which sees funding awards of up to €25,000 offered to allow Irish business to grow their online sales and presence is now open for applications.

Announcing the 2023 scheme this week, Minister of State for Employment Affairs and Retail Business, Neale Richmond encouraged retailers to apply for the funding to enhance their online presence and increase online sales.

“Irish retailers have proven their resilience over the past few years, adapting to changing customer behaviour in many cases by developing an online presence,” Mr Richmond said.

“This not only serves customers in Ireland, but potential customers across the world,” he added.

First launched in 2018, the scheme has supported more than 700 successful projects to date.

“An online presence is no longer optional for many businesses, it is a key part of any business model and the benefits are huge,” Mr Richmond said.

“While it may be an intimidating prospect for some, the Government is determined to support businesses on this journey.

“The Online Retail Scheme is there to help ease this transition and I am delighted that it is again open for applications.”

Since its launch, the Online Retail Scheme has allocated over €28million in funding while supporting more than 700 projects from Irish retailers.

And it has a national reach with more than 70 per cent of successful retailers from the previous funding rounds based outside Dublin, the Minister confirmed.

“Businesses who have participated in the Scheme have reported increased sales, in Ireland and abroad, new employees and an enhanced digital skill set among their current employees.

“Clearly, digitalisation makes a tangible difference to the success of Irish businesses,” he added.

“I would encourage all eligible retailers to strongly consider the benefits of this Scheme and apply for funding.”

The Scheme provides direct financial support to retail companies to develop a more competitive online business offering to complement their in-store offering.

It is administered by Enterprise Ireland and there is €3.4million available in the 2023 round of funding.

Teri Smith, Manager, Retail, Consumer and Online Department, with Enterprise Ireland said: “The Online Retail Scheme is making a real difference to the bottom line of hundreds of retailers across the country and has potential to open up new markets for the retail sector.

“An enhanced online presence not only boosts sales in the short-term, it also brings longer-term benefits, allowing retailers to better use data to understand customer needs and manage customer relationships.”

The Outdoor Scene, based in Goatstown in Dublin, previously received funding under the Online Retail Scheme.

Managing Director Eamonn O’Hare said: “Having an attractive, engaging online presence is vital for our business.

“We’ve used the funding available through the Online Retail Scheme to enhance our website and use the platform to showcase our range of outdoor garden products.

“Customers can easily navigate our offering and choose the best products for them and their families.

“The Online Retail Scheme has enabled us to increase sales and importantly connect with our customers.

“I would encourage every retailer to examine the potential of e-commerce and digital innovation that this funding supports.”

The Online Retail Scheme opened for applications on April 4 and closes on May 3. For further information and how to apply here.