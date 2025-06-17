Minister attends opening of leading Irish medtech firm’s new manufacturing facility

A LEADING Irish medtech firm has opened a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Co. Galway to increase production on one of its leading products.

Neurent Medical has produced a non-surgical solution for people suffering with chronic rhinitis - a persistent inflammation of the nasal passages, which can cause symptoms such as a runny nose, nasal congestion, and post-nasal drip for more than 12 weeks.

Their product Neuromark targets the underlying drivers of the condition so effectively that there is growing demand for the technology both in Ireland and in the US.

To meet demand, the firm has launched its new manufacturing site at Westlink Commercial Park in Oranmore.

“We’re proud to scale our operations in Galway, where the MedTech ecosystem continues to thrive,” Neurent Medical CEO Brian Shields said.

“Our new Westlink facility gives us the manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand for Neuromark, while creating high skilled employment opportunities and contributing to economic vitality in the west of Ireland.”

He added: “As an Irish-founded company, we’re excited to manufacture our product locally with the exceptional skills available and deliver Irish-engineered MedTech innovation to the world.”

The new facility will bring 125 new highly skilled jobs to the Galway area by the end of 2028, the company has confirmed.

The new jobs will range across key functions in engineering, quality control, operations, supply chain management, and sales and marketing.

Originating from the Enterprise Ireland-supported BioInnovate Ireland Programme, Neurent Medical has grown from concept to commercialisation within a decade, emerging as one of Ireland’s medtech success stories.

Minister Hildegarde Naughton and Jenny Melia, CEO (Designate) of Enterprise Ireland, who have supported the firm, were at the opening of the new site.

“I want to congratulate Neurent Medical on this significant achievement,” Minister Naighton said.

“Galway is known as a major player in medical technology, being home to eight of the world's top 10 medtech companies.

“As a native myself, I am particularly proud to see 125 new highly skilled jobs being created by a company based in Oranmore,” she added.

“It is also highly notable that this is an Irish company, supported by Enterprise Ireland, and selling into the US market.

“I have no doubt, given their impressive growth to date, that this will be but one of many major achievements for the company.”